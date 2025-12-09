Carlsbad police investigate hidden camera found in mall bathroom

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad police are investigating a hidden camera found in a bathroom at The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

Officers responded Saturday after receiving a report of a recording device discovered inside the shopping center, according to Denise Ramirez, a spokesperson for the Carlsbad Police Department.

A mall patron noticed a camera concealed in a space below a diaper kit dispenser in a unisex bathroom, according to NBC 7. The man said the device was aimed at the toilet.

Officers collected the camera as evidence and took an initial report on Saturday, Ramirez said.

She added that the case has been forwarded to detectives for follow-up investigation and that the department will release updates as more information becomes available.

“We understand reports like this can be concerning, and we want to reassure the community that we are reviewing the matter thoroughly,” Ramirez said.

In October, two Southern California investment firms, in a joint venture, acquired The Shoppes at Carlsbad for $71.5 million from Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management, as previously reported by The Coast News.