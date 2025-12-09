The Coast News Group
Surfside Academy is located in the former Ditmar Elementary School site in Oceanside. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Surfside Academy is located in the former Ditmar Elementary School site in Oceanside. Photo by Samantha Nelson
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Surfside Academy offers alternative program for working students

by Samantha Nelson1145
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Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

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