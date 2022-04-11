NCTD hopes to redevelop Carlsbad train stations

OCEANSIDE — The North County Transit District (NCTD) released an April 8 Request for Proposals (RFP) for redevelopment of two separate parcels of land at the Carlsbad Poinsettia and Carlsbad Village COASTER stations.

NCTD is requesting proposals for mixed-use developments to accommodate COASTER station transit operations, foster economically and environmentally sustainable growth, improve rider experience, and promote regional connectivity. These two stations offer more than 16 acres of developable land in Carlsbad.

“These properties offer an opportunity to create two transformative projects in Carlsbad,” said NCTD Executive Director Matthew O. Tucker. “Development at these stations will be centrally located near transit, major job centers and world-class beaches.”

Redevelopment of the Carlsbad Poinsettia Station could accommodate more than 140 residential units, including affordable housing, with parking for both transit riders and residents. This station is serviced by BREEZE buses and the COASTER commuter rail, transporting future residents and other riders throughout San Diego County and Southern California. This site is zoned with a three-story maximum height and a density maximum of 30 dwelling units per acre.

The Carlsbad Village Station is located in the heart of Carlsbad Village and draws hundreds of thousands of riders per year. Redevelopment at this site could accommodate more than 300 residential units and offers the potential for over 40,000 square feet of commercial space, while providing parking for both transit riders, residents, and patrons. This station is also serviced by BREEZE buses and the COASTER and is zoned with a four-story maximum height and a density maximum of 35 dwelling units per acre.

Redevelopment of these stations aligns well with statewide efforts to increase housing density near transit stations and increase transit ridership. Carlsbad is a top-five employment cluster in San Diego County and is home to 115,000 residents. The city’s seven miles of beaches attract over 3.5 million visitors per year, supporting over 6,300 “brick and mortar” businesses. The average annual salary for Carlsbad residents in 2019 was over $77,000, and the city has seen a 24% increase in employment growth over the last decade.

Offerors may propose on either or both COASTER station sites. Offers are due by July 29, 2022. For more information about the sites and RFP, visit NCTD Carlsbad Transit Redevelopment Sites.