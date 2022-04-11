The Coast News Group

ENCINITAS — The first Leucadian Music Fest will be at The Leucadian Bar from noon to 9 p.m. April 30 hosted by Chris Cote, at the Leucadian Bar. There will be live bands including Arise Roots, Dylan Keawe, Bear Brass Band, Kut U Up, Yovee and DJ Robi, with an outdoor stage, outdoor seating, multiple bars, food and more.

The Leucadian Bar was known over the years for live music, but as it changed hands a few times, the music license was lost. The new owners, David Shapiro and Mike Chōpp, of 1st Street Bar and Doug Sondomowicz of Park 101 and Encinitas Fish Shop, bought the Leucadian less than a year ago and live music is now returning.

The bar has been remodeled but has “still kept some of the local flare and charm that put Leucadian on the map over 70 years ago. This event will tide us over while we petition for a full time music license.” said Shapiro.

“This is a neighborhood event and a neighborhood bar, and we really hope the locals all attend.” said Scott Clayton of On Point Promotions who booked the event.