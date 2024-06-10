Coaster Connection at Sorrento Valley expands under NCTD

SAN DIEGO — The North County Transit District relaunched the Coaster Connection service on Monday with expanded service and new routes transporting passengers from the Sorrento Valley Coaster Station to nearby employment centers.

The Coaster Connection provides shuttles for passengers disembarking at the Sorrento Valley Coaster Station, taking them on their last leg to nearby areas, including UC San Diego, UTC, Torrey Pines, and Carroll Canyon.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, which previously managed the Coaster Connection, announced last year that it would discontinue the service, much to the dismay of many commuters. At that point, NCTD offered to take over.

“The NCTD Board of Directors recognize the value of this regional, significant service, and the need not only to continue but to expand it,” said NCTD Board Chair and Solana Beach Deputy Mayor Jewel Edson. “The Coaster Connection is the critical link between this station and these important employment, health care and education centers.”

The Coaster Connection now provides five bus routes from the Sorrento Valley station, including the new 471 route serving Sorrento Valley East and Hologic, Dexcom, Google and business parks on Flanders Drive.

Other routes include the 472 serving Sorrento Mesa and Vista Sorrento Parkway, the 473 serving Carroll Canyon and Morehouse Drive, the 478 serving Torrey Pines, and the 479 serving UC San Diego, University City and La Jolla Village Drive.

NCTD’s expanded Coaster Connection service also offers more rides at non-peak hours to serve even more riders.

The Sorrento Valley area is the largest regional employment center, with over 129,000 employees and 57,000 residents. According to the district, the Sorrento Valley station is one of NCTD’s top three most utilized Coaster stations.

Holders of Coaster regional or premium regional daily or monthly passes can access free unlimited Coaster Connection trips. Otherwise, a one-way fare costs $5.

Coaster Connection routes are available to serve passengers arriving on the earliest Coaster train at 6:30 a.m. and run until 6:37 p.m. They do not operate on weekends or holidays.

For more information, visit gonctd.com.