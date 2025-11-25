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The Oceanside Transit Center at sunset on Nov. 24. Last week, the Oceanside City Council approved the transit center's redevelopment. Photo by Samantha Nelson
The Oceanside Transit Center at sunset on Nov. 24. Last week, the Oceanside City Council approved the transit center's redevelopment. Photo by Samantha Nelson
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Oceanside moves forward on transit center redevelopment

by Samantha Nelson1291
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Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

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