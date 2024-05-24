NCTD approves contracts to redevelop two Sprinter stations

OCEANSIDE — The North County Transit District Board of Directors voted on May 16 in favor of entering into exclusive negotiation agreements with two developers to redevelop Rancho Del Oro and Melrose Sprinter Stations.

USA Properties Fund Inc. along with Waterford Property Company will handle the Melrose station while S.V.D.P. Management Inc. – more commonly known as Father Joe’s Villages – will take on the Rancho Del Oro station.

“These projects will be instrumental to increasing ridership and enhancing community spaces,” said NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson. “The addition of housing and amenities at each station improves the convenience of taking transit and will have a positive impact on the surrounding communities.”

The Melrose Avenue and Rancho Del Oro stations are part of NCTD’s transit-oriented development strategy at 11 sites across North County, including Oceanside Transit Center, Carlsbad Village and Poinsettia stations, Escondido Transit Center, and five additional Sprinter stations throughout Oceanside, Vista and San Marcos.

“We’re committed to developing our stations in a way that improves the transit experience in North County and benefits the community by bringing needed housing and economic development,” said NCTD CEO Shawn M. Donaghy. “The selection of potential developers for these sites is the first step in transforming these transit stations into vibrant, livable communities with easy access to our transit system.”

The transit-oriented development projects will include housing, retail and community amenities like parks, trails and gathering spaces. The projects are a part of NCTD’s strategy to transform underutilized land into mobility hubs that will increase ridership and regional connectivity; support regional housing goals and community amenities; and promote environmental stewardship and economic growth in the region.

The proposed Melrose and Rancho Del Oro station projects will include low income and very low income, adding to Oceanside’s supply of affordable housing.

Melrose SPRINTER Station project includes:

420 affordable housing units

A neighborhood park, pedestrian walkway and enhanced transit walking areas

Transit dedicated parking spaces.

“We are excited for the opportunity to continue working with NCTD on the Melrose SPRINTER Station in Oceanside and partnering with USA to bring about much needed affordable housing to the city,” said Sean Rawson, co-founder of Waterford Property Company. “It has been important to our firm to seek ways to increase housing affordability and this opportunity will add to our work in communities throughout North County San Diego.”

“USA Properties Fund is looking forward to working with NCTD and Waterford Property Company on the transit-oriented development that will provide much-needed quality, affordable housing for residents at a range of income levels,” said President Geoff Brown. “The apartment community will offer easy access to public transportation, including the Melrose SPRINTER Station, allowing many residents a much-easier commute to work or school, while enjoying living in one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the region.”

The Rancho Del Oro SPRINTER Station will provide a list of similar amenities, including:

98 affordable housing units

8,000 square feet of retail space

Public plaza, wide paseos for pedestrians and numerous cyclist amenities

Transit dedicated parking spaces

Enhanced station waiting areas

Improved bus infrastructure and bus operator restrooms

“Father Joe’s Villages is honored to partner with NCTD and the City of Oceanside as the developer of the Rancho Del Oro SPRINTER Station property,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages. “Bringing this affordable housing project to life, together, near transit, has the power to prevent homelessness for hundreds of people across Oceanside.”

With the board’s approval, NCTD staff hope to transform both sprinter stations from currently underutilized parking lots into “vibrant community spaces where residents and visitors can live, shop and play.”

For more information on NCTD’s redevelopment projects, visit GoNCTD.com/TOD.