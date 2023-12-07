Cardiff church group donates $31,500 to local charities

CARDIFF — The “Great Diamond Heist Whodunit” fundraiser, organized by the Saint Helen Philoptochos chapter, raised $31,500 for local charities on Nov. 11.

Guests spent the evening gathering clues to unravel the mystery of the “heist,” held at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The church’s banquet hall was transformed into a fine arts museum with the “diamond” on center display and the room filled with original paintings and photography created by parishioners.

The fundraiser’s main beneficiary was the Foundation for Women Warriors of Vista, which received $20,000.

Other organizations who benefitted from the fundraiser included Feeding San Diego, which received $2,500, along with donations of $1,000 or $500 made to various other local charities like the Alpha Project, Boys and Girls Club of Vista, Community Resource Center, Doors of Change, ElderHelp, Elizabeth Hospice, Family Recovery Center, Generate Hope, Got Your Back and Interfaith Community Services of Escondido. The donations were made on Giving Tuesday, which means most were matched, thereby doubling their amount and impact.

Jodie Grenier, chief executive officer of Foundation for Women Warriors, expressed her gratitude toward the Saint Helen Philoptochos group for the donation.

“This is incredible news,” Grenier exclaimed. “We are thrilled and deeply appreciative of the overwhelming support and generosity by you and your community.”

Saint Helen Philoptochos was pleased to support Foundation for Women Warriors on Veterans Day.

“By sharing our profits, we honor their service, empower their future and give hope and opportunity to the women who answered our nation’s call to serve,” a statement from the organization read.

Saint Helen Philoptochos is the philanthropic ministry of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. The group recently celebrated 45 years of “Philanthropy, Fellowship and Faith in Action.”

Philoptochos means friends of the poor and needy. Its mission is to help the poor, the imprisoned, the destitute, the hungry, the aged and victims of disaster locally, nationally and internationally.

The local chapter is part of the National Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, founded in 1931. It is comprised of over 400 chapters with more than 26,000 members. It is one of the largest Christian women’s organizations in the nation.

For additional information contact Linda Kounelis, president of Saint Helen Philoptochos, [email protected] or visit the website: www.stsconstantinehelen.com/st-helen- philoptochos.