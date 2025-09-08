The Coast News Group
Priscilla Streisand and Rich Davidson dance at Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Scenes from the 45th annual Cardiff Greek Festival

by Leo Place

ENCINITAS — People of all ages flocked to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church over the Sept. 6-7 weekend for the 45th annual Cardiff Greek Festival, where attendees got a taste for traditional Greek food, dance, live music, and culture. 

The sounds of music and dance filled the festival throughout the weekend, with live music by The Olympians, traditional Greek youth dancers, and dance lessons for attendees.

Cuisine is a central draw of the festival, with savory delicacies including the gyro, spanikopita (spinach and cheese pie), roasted lamb shanks, souvlaki (shish-kabobs), pastitsio (baked layers of macaroni, seasoned meat, cheese and béchamel sauce), loukaniko (sausage), dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), feta fries and Greek salad.

Leading up to the weekend, the yiayias (grandmothers) of the church, along with other members, baked thousands of pastries, including koulourakia, baklava, kataifi, amygdalota, and more, to be sold over the two-day festival, along with traditional Greek coffee.

Visitors to Cardiff Greek Festival enjoy loukoumades and other Greek delicacies at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday. Photo by Leo PlaceVisitors to Cardiff Greek Festival enjoy loukoumades and other Greek delicacies at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees dance together at the Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Jeanette Rigopoulos serves Greek pastries at Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Isaac, age 7, serves pastries on Sunday at Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Photo by Leo Place
Matt Schulte and daughter Nora, 6, dance together at Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees dance together at the Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Members of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church baked and sold thousands of pastries including baklava, kataifi, amygdalota and more during the Cardiff Greek Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
The Cardiff Greek Festival drew crowds to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday and Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

