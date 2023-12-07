Prebys Foundation awards local orgs over $30 million in grants

REGION — The Prebys Foundation, San Diego County’S largest private foundation, has awarded 147 grants totaling more than $30.6 million to organizations throughout the county.

The grants targeted four program areas: visual and performing arts, youth success, healthcare and medical research. Among the 147 grants, approximately half of the organizations received an investment from the foundation for the first time.

“When we announced the foundation’s strategic plan earlier this year, we knew we had a lot of work ahead of us to make good on our ambitious goals,” said Prebys Foundation CEO Grant Oliphant. “We spent this past year crisscrossing the county to build relationships, developing and refining our grantmaking strategies, and creating an interconnected investment portfolio that we believe will contribute to a vibrant and thriving region for all. We urge and invite others to invest in their nearby communities, extending support across all levels – every contribution helps our region thrive.”

Throughout the year, the foundation met with community leaders across the region to engage directly with educators, artists, healthcare practitioners and families and individuals on how to ensure resources go directly to organizations with deep ties to underserved communities and to those that can scale up existing efforts to reach greater numbers of people.

“We are excited about our new and existing partnerships and, as we look ahead to 2024, we will continue to focus on learning from our grantees and on listening carefully to others – what they envision for our community, what they need, and the vital role that leaders, funders, and residents all play to make our shared goals a reality,” Oliphant said.

Multiple North County organizations were recipients of the foundation’s grant funds, including $450,000 to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, $50,000 to Oceanside Theatre Company, $25,000 to Studio ACE, $100,000 to New Village Arts, $50,000 to TERI, Inc., $150,000 to the North County Health Project, $600,000 to the Palomar Health Foundation, $547,600 to TrueCare, $200,000 to Lifeline Community Services and $250,000 to Casa de Amparo.