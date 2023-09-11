Photo Gallery: 43rd annual Cardiff Greek Festival

ENCINITAS — Thousands of people attended the 43rd Cardiff Greek Festival this weekend at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, enjoying traditional Greek cuisine, art, music, dancing, church tours and more.

The Agora was transformed into a traditional Greek marketplace, with the distinctive sound of the bouzouki filling the air as The Olympians performed traditional songs throughout the weekend. Children performed folk dances in traditional Greek clothing.

Popular food items served at the 43rd Cardiff Greek Festival included gyros, roasted lamb shanks, lemon chicken, souvlaki (shish-kabobs), pastitsio (baked layers of macaroni, seasoned meat, cheese and béchamel sauce), loukaniko (sausage), tiropitas (cheese triangles in filo), spanakopita (spinach pie), dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), feta fries and Greek salad.

Greek pastries, baklava sundaes and specialty coffee, such as refreshing frappes, were available, and Michael Pavlidis with Boukali Wines offered Greek wine tastings and educational classes.

Father Sitaras hosted tours of the church.

“What many visitors don’t realize is that our gold dome, which reflects an iconic shining cross on the outside, is just as magnificent on the inside,” Sitaras said. “I cherish the moment when guests first experience the intricacy of the Byzantine mosaics, iconography and architecture.”

All photos by Samantha Nelson/The Coast News