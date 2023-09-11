The Coast News Group
Families and friends join in on traditional Greek dances at the Cardiff Greek Festival. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Photo Gallery: 43rd annual Cardiff Greek Festival

by Samantha Nelson0

ENCINITAS — Thousands of people attended the 43rd Cardiff Greek Festival this weekend at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, enjoying traditional Greek cuisine, art, music, dancing, church tours and more.

The Agora was transformed into a traditional Greek marketplace, with the distinctive sound of the bouzouki filling the air as The Olympians performed traditional songs throughout the weekend. Children performed folk dances in traditional Greek clothing.

Popular food items served at the 43rd Cardiff Greek Festival included gyros, roasted lamb shanks, lemon chicken, souvlaki (shish-kabobs), pastitsio (baked layers of macaroni, seasoned meat, cheese and béchamel sauce), loukaniko (sausage), tiropitas (cheese triangles in filo), spanakopita (spinach pie), dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), feta fries and Greek salad.

Greek pastries, baklava sundaes and specialty coffee, such as refreshing frappes, were available, and  Michael Pavlidis with Boukali Wines offered Greek wine tastings and educational classes.

Father Sitaras hosted tours of the church.

“What many visitors don’t realize is that our gold dome, which reflects an iconic shining cross on the outside, is just as magnificent on the inside,” Sitaras said. “I cherish the moment when guests first experience the intricacy of the Byzantine mosaics, iconography and architecture.”

All photos by Samantha Nelson/The Coast News

Icons line a table in front of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church during the Cardiff Greek Festival. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Elena Palaga sings as members of the audience join in for traditional dances at the Cardiff Greek Festival. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Families and friends join in on traditional Greek dances at the Cardiff Greek Festival. Photo by Samantha Nelson

A Cardiff Greek Festival-goer enjoys a classic Greek gyro. Photo by Samantha Nelson
The Cardiff Greek Festival is held each year at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Upon entering an Orthodox church, it is customary to light candles and offer prayers for one's personal needs or that of a family member or friend. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

