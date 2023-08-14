Del Mar’s Trevor Denman named 2023 winner of Pincay Award

DEL MAR — Long-time race caller Trevor Denman, who came to Del Mar in 1984, was named the 19th recipient of the Laffit Pincay Jr. Award and will be honored this week at the track.

The Pincay Award goes to individuals who have served the sport of racing with integrity, extraordinary dedication and determination and distinction.

Denman, 70, was born in South Africa, where he began calling races as a teen. He came to the United States in 1983 and landed a job at Santa Anita that year, which he held until 2015. He has called races at Del Mar from 1984 to the present — his 38th season at the seaside oval — missing only the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he called five seasons at now-defunct Hollywood Park, along with meets at Golden Gate Fields, Pomona, Pimlico, Laurel and Atlantic City.

He was also played the race caller dozens of times on screen, including “Let It Ride” and “Beverly Hills Cop,” as well roughly 30 other TV and movie performances. He was also the voice of the Breeders’ Cup during its run on ESPN.