The Coast News Group
Long time Del Mar Race caller Trevor Denman was named the 19th recipient of the Laffit Pincay Jr. Award. Photo via Twitter/Benoit Photo
Long time Del Mar Race caller Trevor Denman was named the 19th recipient of the Laffit Pincay Jr. Award. Photo via Twitter/Benoit Photo
CitiesDel MarDel Mar FeaturedNewsSportsSports

Del Mar’s Trevor Denman named 2023 winner of Pincay Award

by Coast News wire services0

DEL MAR — Long-time race caller Trevor Denman, who came to Del Mar in 1984, was named the 19th recipient of the Laffit Pincay Jr. Award and will be honored this week at the track.

The Pincay Award goes to individuals who have served the sport of racing with integrity, extraordinary dedication and determination and distinction.

Denman, 70, was born in South Africa, where he began calling races as a teen. He came to the United States in 1983 and landed a job at Santa Anita that year, which he held until 2015. He has called races at Del Mar from 1984 to the present — his 38th season at the seaside oval — missing only the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he called five seasons at now-defunct Hollywood Park, along with meets at Golden Gate Fields, Pomona, Pimlico, Laurel and Atlantic City.

He was also played the race caller dozens of times on screen, including “Let It Ride” and “Beverly Hills Cop,” as well roughly 30 other TV and movie performances. He was also the voice of the Breeders’ Cup during its run on ESPN.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment