Call for welfare check in Vista leads to discovery of body, SWAT standoff

VISTA — A request for a check on a person’s welfare on April 23 at a Vista home led to the discovery of a body there, prompting a homicide investigation and a lengthy law enforcement standoff that ended with the arrest of a possible suspect.

Deputies went to the residence in the 700 block of North Citrus Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday to look in on a resident at the behest of a concerned caller, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. When the personnel arrived, an occupant of the home holed up inside and refused repeated orders to come out, Lt. Sean Gallagher said.

After about an hour, sheriff’s officials dispatched special weapons and tactics personnel to the neighborhood north of state Route 78 and east of North Santa Fe Avenue, the lieutenant said.

As the possible suspect continued hunkering down in the house, the impasse stretched into the late afternoon. Finally, at about 5:15 p.m., the uncooperative person, whose name was not immediately available, exited the home and surrendered without further incident.

Homicide detectives were then called in to take over the investigation, Gallagher said.

It was unclear in the early evening whether the body was discovered before, during, or after the standoff or whether there were any immediate signs of suspicious circumstances related to the death.