Café, market and rooftop space coming to historic Francisco Building

RANCHO SANTA FE — Plans are underway to transform the historic Francisco Building in Rancho Santa Fe Village into a café, market and rooftop bar concept. The developer plans to preserve the historic building but hopes to bring new life into it.

Called the New Francisco, the upcoming project will take over the building that was built in 1923 by Lilian Rice. Developer Matt Power said he hopes to have it completed by June 2023.

So far, story poles have gone up at the site, marking the outlines of the rooftop space, along with QR codes that visitors can scan to see renderings of the future project.

Located on the corner of Paseo Delicias and Via De Santa Fe, the building was most recently a real estate office, and before that, a small grocery store.

Power is from Australia but has lived in Encinitas for about 25 years. He opened MRKT Space in Encinitas last year, modeled after the first MRKT Space, which he opened in Australia. Power expects a La Jolla location to open sometime in the spring.

The ground floor of New Francisco will be an MRKT Space, offering coffee, light breakfast items, sandwiches, flatbreads and more. Around the space, visitors can pick up basic grocery items like eggs, pantry items, wine, pasta and gourmet chocolate.

The space will also feature a wine bar called the Village Vault where customers can store their own collections of wine and spirits. This space will also be available for private parties and dinners

Finally, the Rooftop in the Ranch will boast a covered outdoor bar and dining area with views of Rancho Santa Fe.

Power, who has been fond of Rancho Santa Fe for years, said he’s excited for the opportunity to utilize such an iconic piece of the city.

“The feedback has been good, I think everyone is very supportive of the project,” said Power.

Power is working with the Rancho Santa Fe Association to develop final designs and is working through the Art Jury process for full approval of the concept plans.