Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from June 1 to June 10 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:37 a.m. on June 1 at Del Mar Downs Rd, Solana Beach. The male victim, 27, reported stolen license plates ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 10:39 a.m. on June 2 at Avenida La Posta, Encinitas. The male victim, 77, reported stolen U.S. currency bills and coins ($44,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 10:56 a.m. on June 2 at Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 56, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:22 a.m. on June 2 at N. El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas. The found property includes pistols, miscellaneous firearm parts, an air gun, and other miscellaneous items.

Rios, 51, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. on June 2 on Encinitas Blvd, CVS, Encinitas, for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (under the influence of alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:48 p.m. on June 2 at Walmart on Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, confidential, reported a stolen bicycle ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 4:38 p.m. on June 2 at S. Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim, 28, reported stolen U.S. Currency bills and coins ($21,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor fraud at 6:29 p.m. on June 2 at Monterrey Place, Encinitas. The male victim, 85, reported stolen U.S. currency bills and coins ($150).

Nieto, 34, was arrested at Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 2 at 11:12 p.m. for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery on a person at 9:30 p.m. on June 2 at Camino De Orchidia, Encinitas. The victim, confidential, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery on a person at 10:53 p.m. on June 2 at 400 W. B Street, Encinitas. The victim, confidential, reported an apparent minor injury.

Falcon, 51, was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing at 10:25 a.m. on June 3 at S. Coast Highway 101, San Pebbles Resort, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:47 a.m. on June 3 at 2300 Oxford Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 29, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($800) and athletic equipment ($800).

Smith, 21, was arrested and released at 3:01 p.m. on June 3 at 2000 Village Park Way, Encinitas, for a misdemeanor of being under the use/influence of controlled substances.

Stewart, 45, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 7:51 p.m. on June 3 at N. Vulcan Avenue, Cottonwood Creek Park, Encinitas.

Young, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor shoplifting ($519.34) at 10:15 p.m. on June 3 at 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas.

Kirstien, 45, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. on June 3 at 100 Sunset Dr, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery on a person at 2:08 a.m. on June 4 at 400 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, 22, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 10:46 a.m. on June 4 at 7200 La Soldadera, Rancho Santa Fe.

Smith, 45, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. on June 4 at 1500 N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (under the influence of alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:48 p.m. on June 4 at 700 Fresca Street, Solana Beach. The victim, 52, reported a stolen bicycle ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:05 a.m. on June 5 at 200 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, 46, reported a stolen wallet ($80), identification card or document ($32), and U.S. currency bills and coins ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 1:07 p.m. on June 4 at Hermes Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 40, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:19 a.m. on June 4 at 1900 Skyknoll Way, Encinitas. The police found a wallet ($0), credit cards ($0), ID card ($0), and miscellaneous items ($0).

Graham, 45, was arrested and released at 2:55 a.m. for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) on June 5 at 600 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 9:47 a.m. on June 5 at 800 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The victim (commercial) reported a stolen automobile/light truck ($60,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:36 a.m. on June 5 at 300 Corto Street, Solana Beach. The male victim, 71, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary at 9:02 p.m. on June 5 at 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, commercial, reported a stolen bicycle ($599).

Sheriff’s deputies arrested three arrestees under the suspicion of felony possession/purchase for sale of narcotic/controlled substance at 4:21 a.m. on June 5 along Interstate 5 in Encinitas. Esquivel, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances without a prescription. Garcia, 19, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Center for felony possession for sale designated controlled substance. Robinson, 18, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony possession of controlled substances while armed with a loaded firearm.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 8:12 a.m. on June 5 at 600 Leucadia Blvd, Quality Inn, Encinitas. The female victim, 27, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0), stolen U.S. currency ($302.60), and found credit cards. McDuffie, 50, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 2:32 p.m. for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor disregard safety: evade police, and felony get credit/etc other’s ID.

Torrescons, 64, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 8:56 a.m. on June 5 at 700 W. Valley Pkwy, Escondido Transit Center, for a felony other agency’s warrant.

Cons, 64, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:00 a.m. on June 5 at 700 W. Valley Pkwy, Escondido Transit Center.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 10:11 p.m. on June 5 at the 1600 block of Buttercup Road, Encinitas. The victim (confidential) reported a vandalized bicycle ($250), stolen backpack ($50), skateboard ($200), necklace ($40), misc. tools ($10), and misc. clothing ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 1:40 p.m. on June 5 at 200 N. El Camino Real, Chipotle, Encinitas. The victim (confidential) reported a stolen and recovered cell phone ($1200).

Castro, 29, was cited and released at 9:50 a.m. on June 6 at Solana Vista Drive and N. Acacia Avenue, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and possession of narcotic controlled substances.

Castro, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 10:00 a.m. on June 6 at Solana Vista Dive and N. Acacia Avenue, Solana Beach.

Mendoza, 47, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:00 a.m. on June 6 at 3500 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Parra, 23, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 11:20 a.m. on June 6 at Haymar Drive and El Camino Real, Carlsbad.

Pineda, 43, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 3:00 p.m. on June 6 at 100 S. Tremont Street, Oceanside Transit Center.

Roberts, 37, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 6:10 p.m. on June 6 at 100 Olive Avenue, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:30 p.m. on June 6 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, for found property (rifle).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:39 p.m. on June 6 at Encinitas Blvd and Delphinium Street, Encinitas. The arrestee was cited and released for throwing objects at moving vehicles. The male victim, 42, reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:19 a.m. on June 7 at 400 Bay Meadows Way, Solana Beach. The female victim, 26, reported stolen misc. clothing ($215).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 12:08 p.m. on June 7 at 800 Summersong Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 88, reported graffiti on objects ($100) and vandalized sidewalk ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 6:48 p.m. on June 7 at 200 Village Parkway, Encinitas. The male victim, 41, reported stolen U.S. currency ($1,300).

Hernandez, 33, was arrested and booked at San Diego Central Jail at 10:40 p.m. on June 7 at 800 Regal Road, Encinitas, for misdemeanor violation of temporary restraining order against a female victim, 32.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 1:52 a.m. on June 7 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Hines, 42, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 7:39 a.m. for felony robbery on June 7 at 100 W. D Street. 7-Eleven, Encinitas. The female victim, 41, reported a stolen and recovered hat ($15), Misc. food items ($6), and found bicycle ($0).

Work, 54, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 7:51 a.m. on June 7 at E. D Street, Encinitas.

Diaz, 52, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:05 a.m. on June 7 at W. Mission Avenue and N. Quince Street, Escondido.

Lopez, 26, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:43 a.m. on June 7 at 900 W. Mission Ave, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary at 10:26 a.m. on June 7 at 1000 Hermes Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 66, reported two stolen bags ($170), miscellaneous ($250), misc. clothing ($1,250), and U.S. currency ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:52 a.m. on June 8 at 800 Del Mar Downs for a medical examiner’s case (death). The victim remains confidential.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:31 a.m. on June 8 at 700 3rd St. for a felony stolen vehicle. The male victim, 28, reported a stolen motorbike ($2,000), helmet ($100), and miscellaneous ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:31 p.m. on June 8 at 1300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for a felony stolen vehicle. The female victim, 31, reported a stolen automobile/light truck ($20,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:02 a.m. on June 8 at 300 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim (commercial) reported stolen U.S. currency ($70).

Barnes, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 1:14 p.m. on June 8 at Leucadia Blvd & El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:44 p.m. on June 8 at 300 N. Acacia Avenue, Solana Beach, for felony fraud. The female victim, 75, reported stolen U.S. currency ($18,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:57 a.m. on June 8 at 1200 Loch Lomond Drive, Encinitas, for felony burglary. The male victims (36) reported stolen paint supplies ($5,900).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:11 p.m. on June 8 at 1000 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim (confidential) reported stolen pants ($30) and shoes ($70).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:14 a.m. on June 9 at 1400 Rancho Serena, Rancho Santa Fe, for a domestic violence incident. The victims reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:23 p.m. on June 9 at 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar Fairgrounds, for felony grand theft. The victim (commercial) reported stolen U.S. currency ($1,000), keys ($1), and bag ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:35 p.m. on June 9 at 100 N. El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim (commercial) reported a stolen license plate ($22).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:22 p.m. on June 9 at 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim (commercial) reported stolen misc. computer equipment ($179.98), and wrench ($13.99).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:10 p.m. on June 9 at 100 N. El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for found narcotics.

Bosmans, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft on June 9 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim (commercial) reported stolen and recovered misc. clothing ($19.99), books ($9.99), misc. household goods ($29.99), misc. audio/video ($149.99), and miscellaneous ($180.99).

Jimenez, 53, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 9:52 p.m. on June 9 at 600 Dell Street, Solana Beach, for felony burglary (residential). The male victim, 37, reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 6:24 a.m. on June 10 at 100 Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff by the Sea, for felony kidnap to commit rape. The female victim, 39, reported a possible internal injury.

Vargas, 18, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant at 10:58 a.m. on June 10 at 200 N. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach.

Closen, 33, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony other agency’s warrant at 7:20 p.m. on June 10 along Interstate 5 in San Clemente.

Sanchez, 44, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony robbery at 8:30 p.m. on June 10 at 2000 San Elijo Ave, Encinitas. The victim (commercial) reported stolen and recovered misc. food items ($111.42). The male victim, 53, reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:20 a.m. on June 11 at 16900 Via De Santa Fe for felony theft stolen vehicle. The female victim, 73, reported a stolen automobile ($20,000).

Rook, 33, was arrested and booked at San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor obstruction/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician and felony other agency’s warrant on June 10 at Via De La Valle, Del Mar.

