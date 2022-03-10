The Coast News Group
Carlsbad Cities Encinitas

Assistance League’s Bravo for Books! gives to children

by staff12

From left, Alexander Anta and Zoe Jimenez enjoy books from the Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito’s February “Bravo For Books!”included the Solana Beach Head Start School; the After School Programs at the Encinitas and Carmel Valley Boys and Girls Clubs; and the After School Program at the Magdalena Ecke YMCA.  ALRSD spent $1,270 to purchase new books and some were donated by friends of ALRSD. “Bravo for Books” was held as part of National Assistance League’s “Action Week,” which focuses on literacy.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Editorial staff writers and reporters for The Coast News.

Leave a Comment