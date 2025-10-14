Carlsbad to replace synthetic turf at Poinsettia Community Park

CARLSBAD — The city will move forward with replacing the synthetic turf multi-purpose field at Poinsettia Community Park with another artificial surface, despite objections from local environmental advocates.

The park, located near Pacific Rim Elementary School and accessible from Hidden Valley Road, first switched from natural grass to synthetic turf in 2004. That surface was replaced in 2015.

After 11 years of heavy use, “that turf is nearing the end of its useful life,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Lancaster.

Lancaster said field users generally prefer synthetic turf, noting that those fields are booked first and that demand often exceeds availability.

“Frankly, we have a greater demand than we have supply of athletic fields,” Lancaster said.

According to city estimates, a natural grass field would be playable only about 80% of the time compared with synthetic turf, due to rainfall and maintenance schedules.

Environmental advocates urged the city to return to natural grass, arguing that synthetic turf contributes to microplastic pollution, generates more heat and poses safety risks. They also said reclaimed water could reduce the need for grass irrigation.

“Safe Healthy Playing Fields is asking for you to pivot away from plastic,” said Dianne Woelke, a retired nurse and board member of the organization. “There is nothing eco-friendly about plastic.”

Woelke said synthetic fields shed microblades of polymer grass over time through regular use, with those plastics eventually entering sewers and waterways, causing significant downstream effects.

Mayor Keith Blackburn thanked environmental advocates for supporting natural grass and for holding the City Council accountable on sustainability efforts, but said he disagreed with their position.

“I thank you, I just don’t see eye to eye on this particular issue,” Blackburn said.

Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel said she was initially inclined toward natural grass but was persuaded by the water requirements.

“Hearing that it’s 3 million gallons is a lot of water, specifically for our region and where we’re at with regards to a drought,” Bhat-Patel said.

The City Council voted 4-1 to approve replacing the turf with a new product manufactured by TenCate, based in the Netherlands, and to seek installation bids.

Councilmember Teresa Acosta thanked staff for their presentation and preparedness, but voted against the measure. Acosta said she spent a lot of time thinking about community values regarding sustainability, natural environments and healthy lifestyles when considering her vote.

“These are really important values to me, they always have been,” Acosta said. “I know that it’s not sustainable to add more plastic to our environment. Plastic is an unnatural substance.”

City estimates showed similar 24-year costs for both options — $4.24 million for the TenCate surface versus $4.25 million for natural grass.

The selected turf, TenCate Pivot, contains no added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS, or “forever chemicals”) and no infill materials such as crumb rubber or walnut shells. City testing found no PFAS in the water passing through the material.

Nick Stupin, the city’s parks planning manager, said the lack of those components “greatly reduces the health concerns and environmental impacts to the project.”

The surface is made of a low-density, porous material that helps reduce heat and features single-polymer blades designed for durability and recyclability. The turf comes with a 12-year warranty, compared to the previous surface’s 8-year lifespan.

The same product is used at Santee Sportsplex and Leo Carrillo Elementary School.

According to Parks Services Manager Todd Reece, installation will take about two months, with completion expected by winter 2026.

The project’s $2.2 million cost is already budgeted through the city’s Infrastructure Replacement Fund, according to city documents.