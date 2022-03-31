Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for March 21 through March 28 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 11:42 a.m. on Mar. 21 at North Granados Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 64, reported stolen a bicycle ($2,100).

Joel Miller, 40, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. on Mar. 21 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s bench warrant and a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 5:43 p.m. on Mar. 21 at Marsolan Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 62, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:43 p.m. on Mar. 21 at Orlando Lane. The female victim, 55, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($100) and Wedgewood furniture ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle theft at 11:19 a.m. on Mar. 21 at 13th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 24, reported a stolen automobile ($15,000).

Joel Miller, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and falsely identified to the peace officer at 3:02 p.m. on Mar. 21 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 7:33 p.m. on Mar. 21 at El Fuego, Rancho Santa Fe. The police officer found an ID, keys, a bag, a phone and miscellaneous items.

Michael Sienkowski, 77, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 5:26 p.m. on Mar. 21 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 58, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 3:10 p.m. on Mar. 21 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, a church, reported damaged windows ($2,000).

Daniel Sack, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 11:32 a.m. on Mar. 22 at North Quince St., Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 1:29 p.m. on Mar. 22 at Clark Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a department, reported a damaged sidewalk ($1) and a light pole ($1).

Ryan Marshall, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:56 a.m. on Mar. 22 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:10 a.m. on Mar. 22 at Rosebay Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $1,450.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 12:52 p.m. on Mar. 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found antidepression and tranquilizer.

Sean Reed, 48, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Mar. 22 at Olive St., Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:19 p.m. on Mar. 22 at Summersong Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1).

Elik Filhan, 25, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. on Mar. 22 at Calle Christopher, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

Jack Toth, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 1:45 p.m. on Mar. 22 at El Camino Real, Oceanside.

London Barrett, 28, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 3:34 p.m. on Mar. 23 at State St., Carlsbad.

Stephen Sieber, 46, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. on Mar. 23 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 3:46 p.m. on Mar. 23 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 41, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($100).

Paul Houma, 60, was cited and released for misdemeanor obstructing peace officers and a simple battery at 4:05 p.m. on Mar. 23 at College Blvd., Oceanside.

Julio Cruz, 45, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. on Mar. 23 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Ashley Ryan, 33, was arrested at 9 p.m. on Mar. 23 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a probation violation: rearrest.

John Spillane, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 6:28 p.m. on Mar. 28 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Herman Robinson, 45, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 5:46 p.m. on Mar. 23 at Olive Ave., Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 9:36 a.m. on Mar. 23 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The male victim, 29, reported stolen a briefcase ($25) and miscellaneous items ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 8:24 a.m. on Mar. 24 at Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen two Apple computers ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 12:38 p.m. on Mar. 24 at Saxony Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 48, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,000).

Brandon Eddings, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of a controlled prescription, and possession of controlled narcotic substance at 3:45 a.m. on Mar. 24 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Rebecka Mckee, 39, and Kevin Kerchenfaut, 38, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 1:45 a.m. on Mar. 24 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Miguel Perez, 31, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. on Mar. 24 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Maria Cervera, 24, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. on Mar. 24 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Joshua Hauck, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substances paraphernalia at 10:37 p.m. on Mar. 24 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Lawrence Madrid, 48, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. on Mar. 24 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Andre Kenny, 32, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on Mar. 24 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 2:09 p.m. on Mar. 24 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 39, reported stolen two pairs of rings ($25,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 10:15 a.m. on Mar. 24 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, a center, reported damaged windows ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 4:13 p.m. on Mar. 24 at Glasgow Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 33, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor grand theft, shoplifting at 9:08 p.m. on Mar. 24 at West Glaucus St., Encinitas. The male victim, a store, reported stolen a City Thru bicycle ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor grand theft, shoplifting at 1:04 p.m. on Mar. 24 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous Lego ($849).

Isac Nachbar, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at 8:09 a.m. on Mar. 24 at Autumn Place, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 8:54 a.m. on Mar. 24 at San Lucas Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, a store, reported stolen two credit cards, intangible personal identifying information, a backpack ($10), an Air-Pods ($240), and a pair of rings ($3,000).

Christian Rodriguez, 48, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:51 a.m. on Mar. 25 at Regal Road, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 3:05 p.m. on Mar. 25 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a business park, reported damaged structures ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor grand theft, shoplifting at 7:43 p.m. on Mar. 25 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous household goods ($57).

Hector Quintero, 34, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Mar. 25 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor on other agency’s bench warrant.

Evan Shapiro, 23, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. on Mar. 25 at South Highway 101, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Emilio Santiago, 52, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on Mar. 25 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Kelly Crouch, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 8:06 a.m. on Mar. 25 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:33 a.m. on Mar. 25 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, a gas station, reported stolen miscellaneous service structure ($120).

Brandon Eddings, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 10 p.m. on Mar. 25 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9 p.m. on Mar. 25 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported stolen a license plate.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:38 p.m. on Mar. 25 at Border Ave., Del Mar. The female victim, 41, reported stolen an ID card, three credit cards, a purse ($30), a backpack, and miscellaneous items ($400).

Tommy Trucker, 77, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. on Mar. 26 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 2:01 p.m. on Mar. 26 at Regal Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 62, reported stolen miscellaneous papers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 3:49 p.m. on Mar. 26 at Clipper Court. The female victim, 57, reported stolen two CardioMems devices ($2,000) and miscellaneous Verizon items ($1,000).

Andrea Garza, 38, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Mar. 26 at South Highway 101, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 4 p.m. on Mar. 26 at Birmingham Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 22, reported stolen a four-door automobile ($40,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 4:29 p.m. on Mar. 26 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 47, reported damaged a car window ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 8:50 a.m. on Mar. 27 at South Rios Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 32, reported stolen three bank cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 12:21 p.m. on Mar. 27 at Crest Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 74, reported stolen a gold Chopard watch valued at $25,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:05 a.m. on Mar. 27 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 27, reported stolen a bag ($10) and miscellaneous items ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony assault with a deadly weapon at 1:21 p.m. on Mar. 27 at West C St., Encinitas. The male victim, 43, reported possible internal injury and stolen an HP computer, that was found later.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:22 p.m. on Mar. 27 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 25, reported stolen an iPhone Pro 11 ($450).

Casey Shea, 30, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on Mar. 27 at West C St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 5:59 p.m. on Mar. 27 at Manchester Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 67, reported damaged an automobile ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 5:01 a.m. on Mar. 28 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim, a store, reported stolen a cash register ($100) and cash ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 5 a.m. on Mar. 28 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a cash register ($100) and cash ($350).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:04 a.m. on Mar. 28 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash ($100), a cash register ($500), and damaged miscellaneous items ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 7 a.m. on Mar. 28 at Saxony Road, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous Milwaukee tools ($2,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:18 a.m. on Mar. 28 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim, a store, reported stolen a cash register ($20), cash ($100), a computer ($500), miscellaneous Apple computer equipment ($700), and miscellaneous items ($3,000).

Jayme Taylor, 32, and Timothy Campbell, 28, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, possession of narcotic controlled substances, and appropriate lost property at 10:30 a.m. on Mar. 28 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle theft at 12:23 p.m. on Mar. 28 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported stolen a credit card, miscellaneous papers ($1), keys ($1), an iPhone ($1,000), and a pickup automobile ($38,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:44 p.m. on Mar. 28 at See View Ave., Del Mar. The female victim, 29, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($400).

