Man killed when vehicle crashes into tree in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Authorities said that a man was killed today when his vehicle crashed into a tree on a freeway in Oceanside.

The accident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was driving a Hyundai Sonata, and for reasons under investigation, the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a eucalyptus tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately available. Authorities said it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact the Oceanside California Highway Patrol office at 760-643-3400.

