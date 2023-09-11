Escondido man, 21, arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal collision

SAN YSIDRO — A 21-year-old Escondido man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his car into an SUV, killing a person.

The collision occurred at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 805 in San Ysidro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver who allegedly caused the collision was in a northbound Volkswagen coupe when he rear-ended a 58-year-old Tijuana man in a Honda SUV.

The victim died from his injuries, but it was not determined whether he was taken to a hospital or died at the scene. The surviving driver was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP confirmed.

Both the driver and victim’s identities were not immediately available.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information related to the accident to contact the California Highway Patrol at 858-293-6000.

Check out The Coast News’ Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. For more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts, please visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.