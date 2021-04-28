Bomb threat prompts evacuation of San Marcos High School

SAN MARCOS — A bomb threat prompted an evacuation of students and staff at San Marcos High School on Tuesday, April 27.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department got word of the threat of an explosive device supposedly planted at the campus in the 1600 block of San Marcos Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m., the department reported.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while deputies searched the school. Students were evacuated to San Marcos Middle School to await rides home.

West San Marcos Boulevard was closed between South Rancho Santa Fe and Discovery Street, with eastbound traffic diverted onto South Rancho Santa Fe Road and westbound traffic onto Discovery Street.

As of shortly before 4:30 p.m., the roadway had been reopened, but the school remained closed to the public as deputies continued clearing the grounds and buildings, according to the Sheriff’s Department.