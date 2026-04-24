Authorities probe ‘suspicious’ death of Carlsbad skater Joanna Shields

CARLSBAD — New details from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office are clarifying early witness accounts in the death of a 37-year-old Carlsbad woman found earlier this month in the backcountry near Big Sur, as investigators continue to examine what authorities are calling a suspicious death.

Joanna Ruth Shields was discovered on April 9 along the Pine Ridge Trail near Sykes Hot Springs in the Ventana Wilderness area of the Los Padres National Forest after a group of hikers reported finding her body, face down and without clothes, in a small body of water, according to sheriff’s officials.

Along with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, California State Parks, California Highway Patrol’s H70 Air Unit and CalFire assisted in the retrieval of Shields’ body.

In the days following the discovery, several hikers who encountered the scene spoke to the media and described a gash on Shields’ head and what they believed were ligature marks around her neck, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

“I didn’t see any blood. She was pale. She had markings around her neck. I don’t want to say, you know, choking marks, but when the firefighter lifted the jacket, he confirmed she had a big gash on her head,” hiker Gabe Holmes told media outlets.

However, the Sheriff’s Office has since said these observations may have been misinterpreted.

“Some of the marks found on the decedent’s body that were described by one of the hikers were found to be consistent with injuries caused by insects,” sheriff’s Cmdr. Andres Rosas said in an email to The Coast News this week, specifically relating to hikers’ comments about apparent markings on Shields’ neck.

Authorities said that no official cause or manner of death has been determined, and toxicology results — which could take six to eight weeks or longer — are still pending. However, Rosas confirmed the case continues to be investigated as a suspicious death.

The clarification from law enforcement marks the latest development in a case that has drawn widespread attention, in part due to details shared by witnesses shortly after the discovery of Shields’ body.

Early witness accounts quickly circulated online, prompting speculation about possible foul play.

Rosas cautioned that such observations can be misleading, particularly in outdoor environments where natural processes can alter a body’s condition.

“Sometimes what somebody believes they are seeing is not what it appears to be,” authorities previously told news outlets, underscoring the importance of relying on forensic analysis in death investigations.

Investigators have released few details about Shields’ death. No arrests have been made, and officials have said there is no known threat to the public.

“We have not released any other details as we do not want to compromise our investigation,” Rosas said.

The Sheriff’s Office also has not publicly confirmed other aspects of witness accounts, including statements from hikers who reported encountering a man who claimed to have been with Shields on the morning of her death.

The man, who identified himself to a group of backpackers as Shields’ friend, reportedly said that she had gone to a nearby river area before he later found her face down in the water, according to media reports. The hikers added that the man, whose name has not been made public, appeared visibly shaken.

“Scared, nervous, like shocked — his face just, like, numb and dull,” hiker John Heerema told NBC7.

Hiker Luke Heerema said the group asked the man what had happened.

“(The man said Joanna) went to the bathroom. She was cleaning herself off in the river around 10:30 a.m., and he went looking for her and then just saw her face down in the water, naked,” Luke Heerema said.

Authorities have not publicly verified this version of events.

Shields, whose remains were identified on April 13 by Monterey County Sheriff-Coroner Tina Nieto, was the youngest of 12 siblings, according to family members. Her sister, Claudia Robinson, described her as “a bright, radiant light” in a social media post shared after learning of her death.

“We’re all in different stages of grief as we attempt to process such a devastating blow to our hearts,” Robinson wrote. “(Joanna’s) absence on this Earth will have a profound effect on countless numbers who had the opportunity to encounter her beautiful spirit.”

Shields’ family, owners of Vinaka Café in Carlsbad, also issued a statement on social media:

“Our family is grieving the loss of our youngest, our sweet Joanna, who died in a tragic backpacking accident last week. For those who knew and loved her, we are sending our hugs. She was a bright soul in our community and will be missed by so many.”

Friends and colleagues also remembered Shields as an energetic and compassionate person with a love for the outdoors and skateboarding. She worked as a brand ambassador for Evolve Skateboards USA in Oceanside and was known in the local skating community for encouraging women to skate.

Evolve Skateboards’ founder and director, Jeff Anning, told The Coast News that he met Shields several years ago on group rides and quickly became friends with her as she became a fixture in the local skating and e-skating community.

“She was passionate about skating and community — just a great human,” Anning said.

After featuring her in a U.S. launch video for Evolve’s GTR electric board, he hired Shields to the company’s customer experience team, where she worked for more than three years.

“(During her time at Evolve), she led the way; a smart female with an eye for detail. That was Joanna,” Anning said.

Shields, who left the company about 18 months ago, remained in touch with Anning and the Evolve family and appeared to be thriving in recent months, Anning said, noting that he had spoken with her just days before her death.

“We are deeply saddened. It’s a big blow, and her death hit our community really hard — we were all close to her. She was just doing so well. That’s the thing that’s really sh–. She had direction, and she was on track. For her life to be cut short like this is devastating.”

Other local businesses, including Oceanside’s Tipping Pint Brewing Co., also expressed their condolences on social media.

“We’re heartbroken to share that Joanna, a close member of the Tipping Pint family, recently passed away during a camping trip,” the business said. “You may have seen her around on the weekends rolling through on her skateboard with a huge smile on her face. That’s how a lot of us will remember her.”

An online fundraising effort has been launched to help cover funeral expenses and related costs, and has so far raised $21,630, according to the listing.

“Right now, her family needs support,” Tipping Pint wrote.

Until the coroner’s findings are made public, law enforcement officials are urging the public to avoid drawing conclusions based on incomplete or unverified information.

“The outcome of the toxicology and final determination of the cause and manner of death will determine how this investigation will proceed,” Rosas said.

Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Geng at 831-755-3700 or provide information anonymously at mcso.countyofmonterey.gov by selecting the “Submit a Tip” tab.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include comments from Evolve founder Jeff Anning.