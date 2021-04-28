Haley to resign as SDUHSD superintendent

REGION — The San Dieguito Union High School District announced Tuesday night that Superintendent Robert Haley will resign his position effective this Friday, April 30.

The move apparently was discussed during a special meeting of the SDUHSD board on Tuesday that was posted on the district’s website only the day before. The board met in closed session.

In its statement, the board says it plans “to immediately begin a search for a new superintendent and will provide additional information regarding the search process at a future board meeting. The board looks forward to finding the next superintendent to lead the district.”

The board also wished Haley well.

SDUHSD will take applicants for the position of interim superintendent and anyone interested in the position can send their resume to the board president, Maureen Muir, via email. More details will be posted on the district website.

The release from SDUHSD included no statement from Haley, who took over as superintendent in November 2018.

No other information is available at this time.