Behind the scenes of ‘Encinitas Chamber Chat Live’ podcast

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce launched its new podcast, “Encinitas Chamber Chat Live,” to highlight local businesses, hidden gems and community news. Carol Knight, the Chamber’s Community Relations and Membership Director hosts, with Encinitas-based Max Lux Media producing the bi-monthly series. https://encinitaschamber.com/chamber-chat-live-podcast/

Max Lux recently opened a North Coast Video Studio for its podcast services. We caught up with co-founder Rob Esposito on all things podcasts, how he came to live here and why volunteering to bartend at the Chamber’s monthly Moonlight Mixers is the best gig in town.

Where did you grow up?

Bergen County, New Jersey. The Navy moved me to San Diego in 2001. After 9/11, I was deployed on the USS John C. Stennis, the first aircraft carrier to deploy in support of the war in Afghanistan. I drove cross country from where I was stationed in Virginia, got to San Diego on a Friday and flew to the ship on Monday. It wasn’t the best intro to San Diego, but now I can’t imagine living anywhere else.

Max Lux produces high quality videos for local businesses and non-profits. Why get into the podcast business?

Podcasts are great! One-third of the American population listens to podcasts regularly. As a long form discussion format, podcasts allow the host or organization to share their expertise with the audience in an interesting way, while also showing their personality to make a human connection.

We’ve filmed everyone from local business owners to state senators to NFL players. Some clients host shows about local politics or sports, but many are business owners and organizations like the Chamber using podcasting as a way to promote their business or cause. If you’re local and you want to learn more about Encinitas, the Chamber podcast is a great place to start!

So far topics have included Embracing Retirement, the State of the City with Mayor Tony Kranz, Spring Cleaning Tips and what’s new at Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Coastal Roots Farm. The newest podcast is an interview with Encinitas Salute to Education founder Denise Mueller, who also happens to be the fastest woman in the world!

You’re an Ambassador for the Chamber – what is your role?

I promote the Chamber and recruit new member businesses. Being involved with the Chamber is a great way to promote my business. I volunteer at events and work the Chamber bar at mixers — a fun way to network and meet other local business owners.

“Encinitas Chamber Chat Live” podcasts are on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music apps. Live tapings can be watched on our YouTube channel: Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. If interested in becoming a Chamber member or a podcast guest, contact [email protected].