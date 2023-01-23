14 North County schools make 2023 California Distinguished Schools list

REGION — This year’s group of California Distinguished Schools awardees includes a slate of North County schools in the Solana Beach, Del Mar Union, Encinitas Union and Escondido Union districts.

The list of the over 350 awardees throughout the state, all elementary schools, was released by the California Department of Education on Jan. 6 and included schools from nine total districts in San Diego County.

Schools were selected for meeting at least one of two main goals — closing the achievement gap and achieving student excellence — by examining a mix of factors identified through school data. The state also looked at schools’ professional development, social-emotional wellness efforts, attendance rates, and school performance.

“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and student opportunities. Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive—even in the toughest times,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

Five of the seven schools in the Solana Beach School District were recognized, along with two of Encinitas Union’s nine schools, five of Del Mar Union’s nine schools and two of Escondido Union’s 23 schools.

The aforementioned were among nine total San Diego County districts with schools on the list, along with San Diego Unified, Julian Union, Mountain Empire Unified, Warner Unified and the San Diego County Office of Education.

Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized for the award on alternating years.

The list of North County award recipients is as follows:

Del Mar Union Elementary School District — Ocean Air Elementary, Sage Canyon Elementary, Ashley Falls Elementary, Sycamore Ridge Elementary, Carmel Del Mar Elementary

Encinitas Union Elementary School District — El Camino Creek Elementary, Capri Elementary

Escondido Union Elementary School District — Classical Academy, Heritage K-8 Charter

Solana Beach School District — Carmel Creek Elementary, Solana Highlands Elementary, Solana Pacific Elementary, Skyline Elementary, Solana Ranch Elementary