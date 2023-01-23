Oceanside fire quickly snuffed

OCEANSIDE — On Saturday at 12:35 p.m., Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Vista Fire units responded to a reported commercial structure fire at the San Diego Coffee Co. in South Oceanside.

E212 arrived on scene three minutes after dispatch and found a commercial building with thick brown smoke coming from the roof. E212, E101, and RA101 entered through the front of the building and found a large commercial coffee roaster on fire. The fire was contained to the roaster and crews were able to extinguish the fire using both a fire hose and manually operated fire sprinkler plumbed directly to the hopper of the coffee roaster.

Firefighter’s located and turned on a manually activated sprinkler system, and the fire was knocked down within minutes. This prevented fire extension to the structure and smoke damage to the contents. T217 and T107 checked the building’s roof for any fire extension and reported that there was none. Crews remained on scene to remove water from the building in order to prevent water damage to contents.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. It is likely that the installation of fire sprinklers, and the rapid response of firefighters prevented any loss of property or displacement of the business.

The fire is currently under investigation by an Oceanside Fire Department investigator.