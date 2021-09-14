The Coast News Group
Young Carlsbad golfers go one-two in tournament

by staff0

Dylan Oyama, of Carlsbad, braved the desert heat and fended off fierce competition Sept. 12, to win the TTC Cantlay Series at the Indian Wells Golf Resort – Celebrity Course. Also in the playoff was Luciano Conlan, also of Carlsbad, who finished in second place with a seven-under par 135. Oyama fired a two-day, seven-under par 135 and converted a 20-foot birdie putt on his second playoff hole to win wire-to-wire for his first TTC title of the year. He followed up his stellar opening round 65 with a 70 that consisted of three birdies and two bogeys.

 

