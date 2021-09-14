Young Carlsbad golfers go one-two in tournament

Dylan Oyama, of Carlsbad, braved the desert heat and fended off fierce competition Sept. 12, to win the TTC Cantlay Series at the Indian Wells Golf Resort – Celebrity Course. Also in the playoff was Luciano Conlan, also of Carlsbad, who finished in second place with a seven-under par 135. Oyama fired a two-day, seven-under par 135 and converted a 20-foot birdie putt on his second playoff hole to win wire-to-wire for his first TTC title of the year. He followed up his stellar opening round 65 with a 70 that consisted of three birdies and two bogeys.