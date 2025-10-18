Foster, Rahn highlight No. 6 Cal State San Marcos’ tournament play

SAN MARCOS — With tight fairways, thin air and fast greens at nearly 5,000 feet of elevation, CSUSM women’s golf expected Pueblo Country Club to be a challenge.

The yardage book, however, didn’t mention bees.

CSUSM junior Kiara Hernandez was cruising with three birdies and a 4-over 75 at the NCAA DII Regional Preview Invite on Oct. 13, when a bee sting to her palm caused her hand to swell dramatically, cutting her opening round short and forcing her to withdraw on the final hole.

“I couldn’t really grip the club,” Hernandez said. “A bee landed on my golf ball earlier in the round. I should have taken that as a sign. I felt like I was playing fairly well. My putting has been a little on and off, but I was hitting good shots. The course itself is tough, and those greens can get tricky with all the slopes.”

Despite losing Hernandez, the Cougars rallied through two rounds to finish fourth out of 21 teams with a 615 (+47), led by redshirt senior Avery Foster, who posted a 2-over 144 (71-73) with six birdies to secure a runner-up finish individually.

Chloe Rahn contributed CSUSM’s only eagle of the tournament on the par-5 16th hole in Round 2 and finished tied for 54th at 158 (79-79) with two birdies. Abby Sickles matched that total, carding a 16-over 158 (82-76) with three birdies in her second round, while Carmella Carlisi wrapped up her tournament tied for 70th at 162 (+20) with one birdie.

“Avery had a great round,” Hernandez said. “I saw her on the second day hitting really impressive shots. She understood how to adjust and adapt, which is what it came down to. The elevation played a huge part—our balls were flying much farther than usual. On some holes during the practice round, I was taking almost 30 yards off my normal yardage just to adjust.”

Currently ranked sixth in the nation in Division II women’s golf, CSUSM opened the fall season strong, capturing back-to-back team victories. The Cougars won the RJGA Shootout at Estrella in Goodyear, Arizona, with a two-round total of 579 (+3), and followed it up with another win at the Lady Bulldog Desert Classic in Palm Desert, California.

“The team’s in a really good spot,” head coach Greg Hutton said. “We’ve got a young team this year, so the biggest thing in the fall has been getting the freshmen into the lineup and giving them experience at the college level, which is just so much different than high school. The internal competition and the history of this program motivate everyone to perform at a high level, and I think the experience they’re gaining now will make them even stronger heading into the spring season.”

Last year, graduating senior Madison Murr became CSUSM women’s golf’s second national champion, winning the individual NCAA Division II national championship in Boulder City, Nevada, with a three-round total of 14-under 202.

The Cougars finished the national tournament as the No. 2 seed in the eight-team match play bracket but were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Central Missouri, marking the team’s third consecutive NCAA national tournament appearance.

“Our team right now is strong — everyone is capable of playing good golf,” Hernandez said. “It’s fun, but it can also be competitive, and we’ve made it a supportive environment where if somebody plays a good round, everyone’s happy for them. Golf is an individual sport, but you have to play it as a team. It’s important for seniors like Avery [Foster], Hannah [Anderson], and me to show the freshmen that it’s okay if you don’t play your best, because you still have your team to rely on. That trust off the course creates a better culture on the course, and this year, it’s good.”

The Cougars travel to Hayward for the East Bay Fall Tournament at Stonebrae Country Club on Oct. 27-28 before the season break, and will resume competition Feb. 9-10 at the San Diego State Classic at The Heights Golf Club.

“If you were a mediocre program, the kids might see the break as just a time to check out for a while. But with this group, they’re self-motivated—if you’re not out there putting in work, somebody else is,” Hutton said. “During the winter break, many will compete in amateur events or practice internally to keep that competitive fire going, because they want to win and push themselves even when not officially competing.”

Foster was named CCAA Women’s Golfer of the Week on Oct. 15, becoming the third Cougar this fall to earn the honor after Hernandez (Sept. 17) and Rahn (Sept. 30).

“[As transfers, Avery and Kiara] have really added leadership as upperclassmen, guiding the younger players, setting the tone, and showing the way on and off the course,” Hutton said. “They are both great players.”