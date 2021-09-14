From left, a golden doodle with a mohawk, Derby, got the silver medal, with Scotty-dog Petey “First Overall,” and bulldog, Rothstein, in third at the Helen Woodward Animal Center Surf Dog Surf-a-thon Sept. 12.

Surf dogs fundraise for Helen Woodward Animal Shelter

DEL MAR — Helen Woodward Animal Center held its Surf Dog Surf-a-thon Sept. 12 at Dog Beach Del Mar, with surfing dogs, a canine costume contest and a creative “freestyle surf” competition. All of the proceeds benefited the pets and programs at HWAC.

This year, the surprise head-of-the-pack of surfing-Fidos was “extra-small” competitor Scotty-dog Petey, who claimed the title of “First Overall,” followed by Derby (a rescued golden doodle) in second place, and bulldog, Rothstein, in third.

Thousands of dollars were raised by the surf dogs, and prizes went to the top earners including Samson and Delilah owned by Don Horn and surfing-Bulldog Rothstein owned by John Garcia. The first-place Freestyle surf winners included Jessi, Gilbert, Kai and April in the Human and Dog category, and Samson, Delilah, and Lexi in the Multiple Dogs category. First-place winner of the costume contest went to Sparkle in a “Journey to Del Mar Beach” theme. In a final ceremony, surfing pup Kalani, was inducted into the Surf Dog Hall of Fame.

For more information on the Surf Dog Surf-a-thon visit animalcenter.org or call (858) 756-4117. You may also stop by Helen Woodward Animal Center at 6461 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe Road, Rancho Santa Fe.