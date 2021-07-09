Women surfers look at history at California Surf Museum

Big Wednesdays are back at the California Surf Museum.

July 21, author Vicky Durand will have a slideshow presentation for her book “Wave Woman,” the biography of Hawaii Wahine Surfing Pioneer Betty Pembroke Heldreich Winstedt. A book signing will follow and books will be available for sale at the museum.

In addition, filmmaker Heather Hudson will be screening and discussing her film “93 Letters From Marge.” This 30-minute sweet and personal film shines a light on the life of the 1958 Makaha International Surfing Champion. Doors open at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. Call (760) 721-6876 to RSVP. $5 general admission payable at door.