Construction crews install keyway to strengthen Del Mar bluff

DEL MAR — Construction crews reached a milestone for the Del Mar bluffs emergency repairs this week after completing construction of a keyway, or concrete foundation, to strengthen the bluffs during the ongoing slope repairs, according to a SANDAG release.

Located at the base of the bluffs along the beach just south of 4th Street, the keyway will allow crews to begin repairing the slope by placing dirt at the base of the bluffs and building the new slope upwards.

Later this summer, crews will install a new sea wall along the beach south of 4th Street in Del Mar.

Since the late-February bluff collapse, SANDAG crews have graded the area around the collapse, drilled 18 concrete and steel piles into the bluffs, installed tieback anchors to reinforce the bluffs and protect the railroad, cleared vegetation from the work area, and built a temporary support berm.

Emergency work on the bluffs is ongoing and is anticipated to be complete in fall 2021.

To learn more, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/DelMarBluffs. Sign-up for email notifications at KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/Contact or call 858-549-RAIL.