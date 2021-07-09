Southbound I-5 off-ramp closure to Birmingham Drive July 9

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA — On July 9, Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews are conducting a planned Interstate 5 (I-5) ramp closure in the Cardiff area of Encinitas. The $870 million Build NCC project includes $195 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Weekend on- and off-ramp closures allow crews to realign interchange ramps to accommodate two new Carpool/High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Lanes, one in each direction on I-5. The ramp closure will begin at 9 p.m. July 9 and reopen at 5 a.m. July 12 at the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Birmingham Drive. Detour signage will be in place to guide motorists around this closure via southbound I-5 to Manchester Avenue.

This ramp closure is the thirteenth in a series of 18 weekend ramp closures that will take place during the next year in the cities of Encinitas and Carlsbad as part of I-5 Carpool/HOV Lane construction between Birmingham Drive and Palomar Airport Road. Weekend ramp closures are scheduled at the following cross streets: • Santa Fe Drive • Encinitas Boulevard • Leucadia Boulevard • La Costa Avenue • Poinsettia Lane • Palomar Airport Road The weekend ramp closure reduces long-term construction impacts to immediate surrounding neighborhoods and businesses allowing crews to safely and continuously complete ramp realignment work.

Nearby residents and businesses can expect daytime and overnight construction noise and lights, including OSHA required vehicle back-up alarms. Crews will work to minimize noise and impacts to all nearby communities, and motorists will be detoured with signage and traffic controls. To receive up-to-date weekend ramp closures notifications and detour routes, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC. To receive construction updates by text message, text “BuildNCC” to 313131.