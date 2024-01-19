Woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed married couple

CARLSBAD — A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a freeway crash in Carlsbad that killed a married couple from Northern California pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Angela Marie Hays, 28, of Corona, is accused of crashing into a Jeep Grand Cherokee on southbound Interstate 5 just before 4 a.m. Saturday, causing it to overturn. A Nissan Altima then collided with the overturned Jeep, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Jeep’s female passenger died at the scene, while its male driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials identified the victims as Jose Geraldo Lozano and Luz Maria Duran Rios, both of Richmond, in Contra Costa County. Their ages were not immediately provided.

The Nissan’s driver was also hospitalized with major but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.

Hays was arrested later that day.

She faces up to 13 years and eight months in state prison if convicted of all charges.

A GoFundMe page created by one of Lozano’s sons states the couple was traveling to Los Cabos, Mexico, when the crash occurred. They leave behind six children and eight grandchildren, according to the page, which is collecting funds to pay for funeral services and the couple’s transportation back to Richmond.