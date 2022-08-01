Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for July 18 to July 25 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sean Walsh, 18, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 5 a.m. on July 18 at Village Run East, Encinitas.

Sarah Cooper, 40, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 6:53 p.m. on July 18 at Calle Magdalena, Encinitas.

Joel Ventura, 35, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. on July 18 at De La Valley, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 5:21 p.m. on July 18 at Mozart Ave., Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 28, reported stolen two license plates ($32).

Gordon Herbert, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 2:43 p.m. on July 19 at South Tremont St., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 9:32 p.m. on July 19 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen four purses ($6,087).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 3:50 p.m. on July 19 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 54, reported stolen miscellaneous music equipment ($582), and a Taylor guitar ($1,400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 5:53 p.m. on July 19 at North Granados Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 37, reported stolen a Brooklyn Driggs bicycle ($360), and Rob Machado and Lost Rocket athletic equipment valued at $2,200.

Joseph Ditlove, 41, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 9:42 p.m. on July 19 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 4:21 p.m. on July 19 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 59, and the female victim, 59, reported stolen a purse ($10), umbrella ($50), miscellaneous furniture ($60), and two pairs of eyeglasses ($386).

Renaldo Robb, 54, was cited and released for a misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 6 p.m. on July 20 at South Tremont St., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 3 p.m. on July 20 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($250) and windows ($700).

Johnny Miller, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 9 p.m. on July 20 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 11:01 a.m. on July 21 at 3rd St., Encinitas. The male victim, 47, reported stolen a pickup truck ($18,000).

Jose Tapia, 52, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. on July 21 at 13th St., Del Mar on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 8:13 a.m. on July 21 at Hermes Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a plumbing business, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($1,509).

Joshua Hauck, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 4:55 a.m. on July 21 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 7:46 a.m. on July 21 at Birmingham Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a gas station, reported damaged service structures ($2,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 12:46 a.m. on July 21 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged miscellaneous household goods ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 8:36 p.m. on July 21 at Border Ave., Del Mar. The female victim, 37, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($1), a backpack ($1), a pair of sunglasses ($1), a hand tool ($1), jewelry ($2), miscellaneous items ($3), car window ($300), and two bags ($501).

Ryan McCusker, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of narcotic controlled substances at 2:58 p.m. on July 21 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Brent Noon, 50, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of DUI at 5:59 p.m. on July 21 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

Jose Tapia, 52, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of DUI at 8:15 p.m. on July 21 at Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 12:13 p.m. on July 21 at Ocean Ave., Del Mar. The male victim, 55, reported stolen hand tools ($24), miscellaneous tools ($194) and athletic equipment ($242).

Luis Mandoza, 27, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. on July 22 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Kevin Meadows, 48, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 9:42 a.m. on July 22 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 8:38 a.m. on July 22 at South Highway 101, Solana Beach. The female victim, 44, reported stolen keys ($1), cash ($10), an ID card ($1), and miscellaneous items ($100).

Shaunae Mcconico, 29, and Daniel Ruse, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of narcotic controlled substances at 5:30 a.m. on July 22 at Poinsettia Lane, Carlsbad. Edward Johnson, 57, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 5:30 a.m. on July 22 at Poinsettia Lane.

Jenny Smyth, 60, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of DUI at 8:12 p.m. on July 23 at Manchester Ave., Cardiff by the sea.

Melissa Rincon, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor resisting peace officers at 7:40 p.m. on July 23 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 7:17 a.m. on July 23 at Sandy Point, Del Mar. The male victim, 55, reported stolen a utility car ($30,000).

John Murphy, 54, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. on July 23 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 8:27 a.m. on July 23 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 48, reported stolen an iPhone ($1,200).

Leigh Hecox, 58, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:48 p.m. on July 23 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 12:49 p.m. on July 23 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 62, and the male victim, 84, reported stolen two bicycles ($9,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:36 a.m. on July 24 at 26th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 71, reported stolen Glock 48 pistol ($450).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 4:09 p.m. on July 24 at North El Camino Real, Solana Beach. The male victim, 29, reported stolen an iPhone 8 ($800) and an iMac ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 1:43 p.m. on July 24 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($15,000).

James Duprie, 33, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on July 24 at South Highway 101, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Jesus Saavedra, 39, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on July 24 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($224).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 10:30 a.m. on July 24 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen Co-Op bicycle valued at $1,499.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 2:43 p.m. on July 24 at 27th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 28, reported stolen a Makita ($20), a DeWalt bag ($20), miscellaneous items ($50), a flashlight ($50), and hand tools ($190), and miscellaneous tools ($870).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 9:14 p.m. on July 24 at Saxony Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen a Cross bicycle valued at $3,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 1:48 p.m. on July 24 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 68, reported stolen a purse ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:58 p.m. on July 24 at Florita St., Encinitas. The male victim, 34, and the female victim, 26, reported stolen three credit cards, cash ($10), a wallet ($50), a pair of sunglasses ($80), miscellaneous items ($100), and an Apple computer ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 12:54 p.m. on July 24 at De La Valle, Del Mar. The male victim, 68, reported stolen a four-door sedan ($15,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 1:07 p.m. on July 24 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 47, reported stolen a credit card, an ID card ($31), and a Generic purse ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:10 p.m. on July 24 at Pacific Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 66, reported stolen cash ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:17 p.m. on July 24 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen liquors ($726).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 11:13 a.m. on July 24 at Eastwood Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 48, reported stolen Rad Power bike valued at $1,979.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 2:28 p.m. on July 24 at Ocean Front Road, Del Mar. The male victim, 63, and the female victim, 63, reported stolen a four-door sedan ($30,000), an HRR Henry AR7 ($290), and ammunition ($30).

Joshua Hauck, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 5:45 a.m. on July 25 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 2:27 p.m. on July 25 at East D. St., Encinitas. The victim, a church, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($4,000).

Juan Santoago, 27, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. on July 25 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 11:10 a.m. on July 25 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 41, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $2,025.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 8:34 a.m. on July 25 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The officer reported finding four other prescription and non-prescription drugs as antidepressants and tranquilizers.

Mark Mivilee, 62, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. on July 25 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 12:04 p.m. on July 25 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported stolen power tools valued at $2,370.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 2:21 p.m. on July 25 at South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 24, reported stolen two knives ($30), miscellaneous items ($50), two bags ($100), a Visio TV ($100), a PlayStation video game ($250), miscellaneous Lululemon clothing ($400), four pairs of shoes ($500), and miscellaneous Duqesne Team clothing ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 7:52 p.m. on July 25 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 56, reported stolen a Phat Phatty scooter valued at $1,700.

Jason Bwy, 50, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. on July 25 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public, a felony arson, and a felony assault with a deadly weapon. The female victim, 59, reported severe laceration, and the male victim, 58, reported possible internal injury.

