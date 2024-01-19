Two pedestrians struck, killed Thursday in separate San Marcos collisions

SAN MARCOS — A 66-year-old woman died Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk in San Marcos, marking the second fatal pedestrian collision in the city that day.

At around 7:43 p.m. on Jan. 18, a gray Toyota Tacoma struck a woman as she was walking in the area of the Palomar Sprinter Station near West Mission Road and North Las Posas Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver stopped his vehicle and contacted police, and an individual in another car also stopped and attempted to perform life-saving measures on the woman. San Marcos fire personnel and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said drugs, speed and alcohol are not suspected to have contributed to the collision.

Earlier that day, a 56-year-old man was also struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing the street at the intersection of Mulberry Drive and East Mission Road. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s San Marcos Traffic Unit is looking into the circumstances of the collision, while the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the woman who died Thursday night and determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the San Marcos Traffic Unit at (760) 510-5200.