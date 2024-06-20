Woman arrested after Del Mar vehicle crash kills passenger

DEL MAR — A woman is facing felony charges after crashing her car into a tree and another parked vehicle, killing the man in her passenger seat, and leaving the scene, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Elizabeth Brooks-Fratus, 52, was driving north in the 2000 block of Coast Boulevard in Del Mar just before midnight on Tuesday when the Maserati Gran Turismo left the road, struck a parked car and collided with a tree.

Deputies who arrived on the scene found a 62-year-old man with injuries in the passenger seat of the crashed car, and the driver had left the scene.

The man was rushed to the hospital after deputies attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but he later died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was located shortly after and taken into custody, and as of Thursday morning, is still in the hospital being treated for her own injuries from the crash, said Sgt. Jeremy Collis.

She will be booked into Las Colinas Detention Facility on charges of felony hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and DUI-related charges, the Sheriff’s Department said.