Who’s News: 9/9/22

STAR STUDENTS

• Trevor L Dalton of San Marcos received a Bachelor of Science in psychology magna cum laude from the University of Rhode Island.

• Allison Davis and Sarah Tomlinson, both of Oceanside, received Master of Arts degrees at the University of Alabama Aug. 6.

AT SEA

Petty Officer 1st Class Julio Lopezdiaz, a 2003 San Marcos High School graduate, joined the Navy 16 years ago. Today, Lopezdiaz serves as an interior communication’s mate. An interior communication’s mate is responsible for the telephone systems on the ship. Lopezdiaz also works on the alarm systems, monitoring systems and all the wiring within the ship.

FRESCO COCINA

Fresco Cocina, at 2858 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad, the second restaurant from restaurateur Linda DiNitto (264 Fresco), is now open and serving a Latin-inspired menu. Carlsbad local Chris Idso is head chef. Fresco Cocina is open Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m.

GO, GIRL SCOUTS

Girl Scouts San Diego kicked off its 2022 Power Her Promise fundraising campaign Sept. 1, calling on community members to invest in the next generation of female leadership in San Diego. To learn more about Girl Scouts San Diego and the Power Her Promise campaign visit sdgirlscouts.org/powerherpromise.

SPORTS ACTION

Encinitas residents and sports agents Sue Izzo and Circe Wallace join professional snowboarder Todd Richards to educate aspiring professional action sports athletes on how to build a successful career through the Sports Management Mastermind Intensive. More information at sportsmanagementmastermind.com.

POWER PAYS YOU

The Power Saver Rewards program allows California participants to earn $2 for each kilowatt-hour of energy saved when the state’s grid operator calls for the state to conserve energy (also known as a FlexAlert). According to Southern California Edison, a typical customer who lowers energy usage during eight events over an annual season could earn $40 in bill credits.

MILLER TO BOARD

The San Diego Women’s Foundation, a nonprofit collective giving organization, has named Carmel Valley resident Shari Miller its new president of the Board of Directors. Shari joined the organization in 2012 and has served on the Governance, Collaboration, DEI and Grants Executive Committees.

BEST BREWERS

The city of Vista continues to be a place where brewers of all sizes can innovate. Visit cityofvista.com/Home/Components/News/News/6594/3226 to read more.

REMEMBER ME TUESDAY

Helen Woodward Animal Center named Jasmine Tookes as the spokesperson for Remember Me Thursday, Sept. 22. Register to watch an international RMT Zoom call at hashtag #RememberMeThursday and #SeeTheLight and @hwac.

FINDING JOBS

A new $18.1 million state grant will go to the San Diego and Imperial Counties Community Colleges Association, San Diego region, to better prepare high school and college students for the workplace and offer paid internships that lead to high-paying careers. The project aims to build a diverse pipeline of qualified workers to fill labor shortages now and in the future.

AID FOR WATER

The United States Bureau of Reclamation has awarded the North San Diego Water Reuse Coalition a grant of up to $17.8 million for the development of recycled water infrastructure in San Diego’s North County. This is the second grant that USBR has awarded to the North County coalition in the last year.

DENTAL CARE NEWS

The weighted average rate for Covered California’s dental coverage in 2023 will decrease by 1.7 percent, marking the second consecutive year that premiums have gone down for consumers. The benefits and rates of Covered California’s family dental plans can be viewed at coveredca.com/dental/adult-add-on/hmo.

GREAT GRANTS

The Oceanside Community Foundation awarded its annual grant awards Aug. 30 to local nonprofits that provide programs that help Oceanside K-12 students make up any lost time. The grants included $25,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside; $15,000 to North County Lifeline ; $15,000 to Interfaith; $12,000 to Oceanside Museum of Art, $10,000 to Autism Tree Project Foundation, $10,000 to Girls on the Run San Diego and $5,000 to Oceanside Theatre Company.