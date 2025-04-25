The Coast News Group
Members of the Ingram family hold the medal posthumously awarded to Navy SEAL Nathan Gage Ingram. Photo by Chelsea D. Daily
Coronado-based Navy SEAL receives posthumous award for heroism

REGION — A Coronado-based Navy SEAL who died during a mission in the Gulf of Aden last year has been posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism, the Navy announced today.

The Navy and Marine Corps Medal is the second-highest medal awarded for non-combat actions by the U.S. Department of the Navy.

Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, was lost at sea along with Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, on Jan. 11, 2024. Chambers lost his grip while boarding a vessel carrying “an illegal shipment of Iranian-supplied ballistic-missile and cruise-missile components” bound for Yemen, Navy officials said.

After Chambers fell into the waters below, Ingram jumped into the sea “without hesitation” to try to save him, according to the Navy.

Ingram’s wife, Jewel Ingram, accepted the award on her husband’s behalf during a ceremony at the Navy’s Silver Strand Training Complex in Imperial Beach.

Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, was lost at sea along with Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, on Jan. 11, 2024. Courtesy photo
Mrs. Jewel Ingram accepts the Navy and Marine Corps Medal posthumously awarded to her late husband Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Nathan Gage Ingram during an award ceremony at the Silver Strand Training Complex. Photo by Chelsea D. Daily
Jewel Ingram accepts the Navy and Marine Corps Medal posthumously awarded to her late husband, Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Nathan Gage Ingram, during an April 18 award ceremony. Photo by Chelsea D. Daily
Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators stand in formation during an award ceremony posthumous awarding Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Nathan Gage Ingram with the Navy and Marine Corps Medal at the Silver Strand Training Complex in Imperial Beach, Calif., April 18, 2025. Photo by Chelsea D. Daily
Naval Special Warfare operators stand in formation during an April 18 posthumous award ceremony for Navy SEAL Nathan Gage Ingram. Photo by Chelsea D. Daily
A Naval Special Warfare Operator stamps a trident onto a wooden plaque during a memorial service for Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers and Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram at Silver Strand Training Complex in Coronado. Photo by Chelsea D. Meiller
A Naval Special Warfare operator stamps a trident onto a wooden plaque during an April 18 memorial service for Navy SEALs Christopher Chambers and Nathan Gage Ingram. Photo by Chelsea D. Meiller

She said in a statement, “One thing that stood out was Gage’s clear understanding of the fallen heroes who came before him and the profound legacies they left within the teams of Naval Special Warfare. In Gage’s words, ‘We have to lose one of us to learn and do better. It’s the only way we improve.”’

Ingram enlisted in September 2019, graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes two months later, and served with West Coast SEAL units upon graduating from qualification training in Coronado in 2021. He was the recipient of various personal and unit awards.

A Navy report released last fall found that the fatal incident was “preventable” and “marked by systematic issues.”

Thursday’s announcement of Ingram’s posthumous award said the deaths led to reviews of safety training and other procedures “to ensure the safety and readiness of each operator and combat support personnel, and honoring the memories of our lost teammates.”

