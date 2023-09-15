The Coast News Group
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 in Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:55 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Shell, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm). The victim, 56, reported a minor injury and found automobile.

Simmons, 31, was arrested and booked at 7:19 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony other agency’s warrant. 

Morrison, 50, was arrested and booked at 7:21 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). 

Orourke, 48, was cited and released at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Encinitas Community Park, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor simple battery. The victim, 50, reported no apparent injury. 

Dominguez, 34, was arrested and booked at 5:24 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant. 

Messer, 34, was arrested and booked at 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Vista Detention Facility for felony violation of parole. 

Santacruz, 40, was cited and released at 10:24 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 800 Phillips Street, Vista, for misdemeanor active warrant.  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 28 at SB Self Storage, 500 Stevens Avenue, Encinitas, for felony burglary (commercial). The victim, 73, reported stolen bicycles ($650), misc. clothing ($200), and miscellaneous items ($725). 

Hughes, 27, was cited and released at 1:52 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Buccaneer Park, 1500 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:17 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Cancha de Golf, 100 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, for felony grand theft (from a building). The victim, 56, reported stolen earrings ($500), miscellaneous jewelry ($750), and a ring ($3,500). 

Castro, 50, was arrested and booked at 3:08 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Vista Detention Facility for probation violation: rearrest/revoke.  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:29 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Skyline Elementary School, 600 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, for felony grand theft (property). The victim, 37, reported a stolen bicycle ($1,300) and helmet ($100). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:06 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Skyline Elementary School, 600 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, for felony grand theft. The victim, 45, reported a stolen bicycle ($1,500).

Krage, 36, was cited and released at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 28 at REI, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:47 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Bevmo, 100 Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting). The victim (commercial) reported stolen liquor ($205.98). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 29 at Valero, 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony grand theft. The victim (commercial) reported stolen diesel fuel ($2,250).  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:14 a.m. on Aug. 29 at Clay Manor, 800 3rd Street, Encinitas, for felony grand theft. The victim, 27, reported a stolen bicycle ($1,000) and bicycle parts ($50). 

Dalton, 33, was arrested and booked at 9:33 a.m. on Aug. 29 at Vista Detention Facility for probation violation: rearrest/revoke. 

Crabtrey, 31, was cited and released at 2:05 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, for misdemeanor active warrant.  

Morris, 43, was cited and released at 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 3800 Block Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Roberts, 37, was cited and released at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 3800 Block Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 600 Via de Valle, Solana Beach, for felony robbery. The victim (commercial) reported stolen miscellaneous consumable goods ($35.99).

Rozell, 46, was arrested and booked at 8:13 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Vista Detention Facility for probation violation: rearrest/revoke. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:13 a.m. on Aug. 30 at West D Street, Encinitas, for felony grand theft (from a building). The victim, 50, reported a stolen bicycle ($3,000) and helmet ($45). 

Willis, 31, was arrested and booked at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Vista Detention Facility for probation violation: rearrest/revoke. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:58 p.m. on Aug. 30 at San Castle and Legaye Drive, Encinitas, for recovery of a stolen vehicle. The victim, 36, reported a recovered stolen automobile.  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:41 p.m. on Aug. 30 at 2400 Summerhill Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft and felony get credit with other’s ID. The victim, 69, reported a stolen cell phone ($5) and credit cards ($0). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:21 a.m. on Aug. 31 at 600 Poinsettia Park South, Encinitas, for felony get credit/etc. other’s ID and lost article. The victim, 62, reported stolen credit cards ($0). 

McDonnell, 51, was arrested and booked at 12:19 p.m. on Aug. 31 at San Diego Central Jail for probation violation: rearrest/revoke.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 31 at 300 Punta Baja Drive, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim, 77, reported stolen miscellaneous papers ($40). 

Jimenez, 45, was arrested and booked at 2:13 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Vista Detention Facility for felony violation of parole. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:07 a.m. on Sept. 1 at San Elijio Campground, 2000 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas for felony vehicle theft. The victim, 24, reported a stolen automobile ($15,000), computer ($1,300), athletic equipment ($1,500), electronic components ($380), cell phone ($1,100), rings ($825), bracelet ($450), necklace ($75), wallet ($325), misc.papers/ID ($32), and credit cards ($0).  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:42 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 600 South Nardo Avenue E4, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victim, 26, reported stolen sunglasses ($600) and miscellaneous ($260). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:34 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 800 Capri Road, Encinitas, for felony obtaining money/etc. by false pretenses. The victim, 73, reported stolen U.S. currency ($6,900). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:25 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 1900 Misty Circle, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victim, 33, reported a stolen license plate ($40). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:36 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 1000 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victim, 52, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($180) and shoes ($100). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 100 Solana Point Circle, Solana Beach, for felony grand theft. The victim (commercial) reported stolen miscellaneous items ($2,100) and misc. tools ($900). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:31 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 400 Arroyo Drive, Encinitas, for felony burglary (residential). The victim, 44, reported stolen U.S. currency ($200). 

Beatty, 56, was arrested and booked at 12:03 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant. 

Aswan, 68, was arrested and released at 12:51 p.m. on Sept. 1 at 16100 Valle De Oro, Rancho Santa Fe, for misdemeanor simple battery. The victim, 61, reported no apparent injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:31 p.m. on Sept. 1 at 16100 Valle De Oro, Rancho Santa Fe, for misdemeanor assault on a person. The victim reported no apparent injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 1 at 500 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, for felony obtaining money by false pretenses. The victim, 94, reported stolen U.S. currency ($9,800). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:12 p.m. on Sept. 1 at 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor vandalism. The victim reported vandalized automotive parts ($200). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:14 p.m. on Sept. 1 at 200 South Highway 101, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor battery on a person. The victim reported an apparent minor injury.  

McCann, 28, was arrested and booked at 4:03 a.m. on Sept. 2 at 900 Requeza Street, Encinitas, for felony vandalism and evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety. The victim reported a vandalized fence ($5,000). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 2 at 400 Requeza Street, Encinitas, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victims reported stolen power tools ($1,070) and misc. tools ($1,175). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:04 p.m. on Sept. 2 at East F Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victim reported a stolen license plate ($46). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:04 p.m. on Sept. 2 at 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for found property. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 at 800 Vera Street, Solana Beach, for miscellaneous incidents. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:54 p.m. on Sept. 2 at 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for felony vandalism. The victim reported a vandalized automobile ($1,200). 

Weiler, 28, was cited and released at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Petsmart, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:41 p.m. on Sept. 3 at 600 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, for felony grand theft. The victim, 36, reported stolen bicycles ($2,300). 

Pervanje, 45, was arrested and booked at 1:57 a.m. on Sept. 4 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:55 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Shamrock Trailer Park, 100 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor battery on a person. The victim, 34, reported no apparent injury.  

More Weekly Crime Reports. Don’t miss our Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. For more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts, please visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.

