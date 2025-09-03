Who’s News: 9/5/25

COLLEGE GRADUATES

Caitlin Sullivan of Solana Beach graduated from the University of Rhode Island and with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Alma Teresa Yap graduated from Sam Houston State University in Texas with a Master of Science in Health Care Quality and Safety.

YOUNG MARINES

Fifteen members of the Camp Pendleton Young Marines and adult volunteers from Camp Pendleton volunteers traveled to Window Rock, Arizona to honor World War II heroes, the Navajo Code Talkers and their families. They joined 76 fellow Young Marines from across the country to honro and learn from the heroes on Aug. 14.

ART GUILD

The San Dieguito Art Guild swore in its new Board of Directors on Aug. 25. The board members include: Lin Holzinger, who is responsible for the newsletter; Whitney Moore, the webmaster; Grace Swanson, publicity director; Marcy Evers, hospitality; Deborrah Henry, floor art director; Sandy Holder, parliamentarian; Kathy Bush, publicity chair; Alison Carlo, monthly show chair; Jill Ballard, treasurer; Sue DeWulf, gallery manager; Karen Fidel, membership; Denise Odion, monthly show director; Ann Nebolon, secretary; Dolores Renner, calendar director, Han Christ, jobs director, and Patricia Eldon, wall art director.

DANCE COMPETITION

Courtney Barclay, dance coach and creative director at Evoke Dance Movement in Carlsbad, won the 2025 Capezio A.C.E. Awards in a New York City competition. Her dancers, who were the youngest contestants there, competed against professional and Broadway-level dancers with their performance, “Here Comes the River.” Barclay won $15,000 and gets to produce and choreographer her own show.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

The City of Encinitas has launched a “Know Your Rights: Immigrant Rights and Resources” webpage that contains accurate information at the loca, state and federal level. Access the website here: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/know-your-immigration-rights-and-resources

AUGUST CONSTITUENT

U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) named Maya Snyder, a San Clemente resident and rookie California State Parks lifeguard, as his August 2025 Constituent of the Month. In her first few months, she has completed over 138 water rescues, including a recent July 19 rescue of a child swept out by a rip current at San Clemente State Beach.

WATER DISTRICT

Olivenhain Municipal Water District earned the McMurchie Excellence in Safety Award at the California Special Districts Association Annual Conference in Monterey on Aug. 27. The award was presented by Special District Risk Management Authority for OMWD’s safety practices.

SCHOLARSHIP EVENT

Milikowsky Tax Law is hosting its Endurance Scholarship event on Sept. 18 in Encinitas. The program funds local high school juniors and seniors who take real risks to pursue their passions. This year’s keynote is Colin O’Brady, a 10-time world record holder and the first person to cross Antarctica solo and unaided. His story of resilience ties directly to the scholarship’s mission of empowering fearless young people.

JEWELER OPENINGS

Off Track Gallery is looking for local jewelers who hand-make their own fine art jewelry. The San Dieguito Art Guild owns and operates the gallery, which is located at 937 S. Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas. For more information, contact [email protected].