Report: Carlsbad crime down after major narcotics, fraud busts

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad experienced an 11% decrease in crime in 2024 compared to 2023, according to data from the San Diego Association of Governments, with city officials attributing this decline to major narcotics investigations and fraud arrests.

The local decline outpaced national trends. Violent crimes nationwide decreased by 4.5% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to FBI data.

Carlsbad saw the largest decrease in crimes against society. Drug, narcotics and weapons violations dropped 19% in 2024, according to a city press release.

The city attributed the decline in part to a major investigation by Carlsbad’s Vice/Narcotics Intelligence Unit, which led to the arrest of several individuals across San Diego County.

“Our Vice/Narcotics Intelligence Unit detectives lead complex investigations into drug trafficking, vice-related crimes and criminal operations that often extend far beyond Carlsbad city limits,” the release said.

In two seizures, detectives recovered 1,077 grams of MDMA, 1,217 Ecstasy pills, 368 grams of cocaine and $10,879, along with other items and drugs.

Property crimes, including robbery and vehicle theft, also decreased by 8% in 2024, according to the release.

The Carlsbad Police Department partnered with the FBI and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to arrest two suspects in separate elder fraud cases.

One scheme used a series of pop-up ads to convince victims they needed to pay money to protect their identities. One Carlsbad resident lost more than $100,000 in the scam, according to the release.

In another case, a man falsely claimed to be a Federal Trade Commission investigator. Police instructed a victim to pretend to comply with his demand for $10,000, leading to the suspect’s arrest on Interstate 5, according to the release.