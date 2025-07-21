Who’s News: 7/25/25

MASTER’S GRADUATES

Hannah Lockhart of Carlsbad graduated from Emporia State University in Kansas with a Master of Library Science with a concentration in youth services, and Logan Heath of Oceanside graduated with a Master of Arts-Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

ASSOCIATE DEGREE

Paige Snyder of Oceanside graduated with an associate degree in paralegal studies from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

UW-MADISON GRADUATES

The following students graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Zain Ashraf, Morgan Mayorga and Sebastian Roberts-Saitta of Carlsbad; Anya Roy and Amelia Welling of Del Mar; Josephine Berlin and Ally Berman of Encinitas; Kylie Konyn of Escondido; Ellie Ackerman, Luca Kader, Ella Mubarak and Alex Schwartz of Rancho Santa Fe; Noah Maze of San Marcos; and Madeline Carlson and Zachary Lesher of Solana Beach.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the spring dean’s list at their respective universities and college: Whitney Ulrich of San Diego at the University of Tampa; Christiane Gilligan of Carlsbad at State University of New York (SUNY) Delhi; and Noah Leibl of Del Mar, Ignatio Tran of Carlsbad and Alison Zorn of San Diego at Hamilton College in New York.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito members and teen volunteers recently filled 250 backpacks with back-to-school supplies at One Safe Place in San Marcos. The Assistance League along with the Kiwanis Club of Lake San Marcos and the Friends of the Carlsbad Library donated the supplies.

TARGET CHARITY LIST

Until Sept. 30, local Target shoppers can vote for the Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito through the Target Circle program. The more votes an organization receives, the larger the share of Target’s local giving funds it will receive. The Assistance League is known for hands-on, volunteer-driven efforts that support children and adults in North County, including providing local kids with clothes for school and supporting seniors.

FALLBROOK TOASTMASTERS

The Fallbrook Village Toastmasters group installed its new president, Maritza Gonzalez, who has been a member since 2017. She previously served twice as vice president of membership. She will replace Carole Hodges, the group’s founder and outgoing president. The group has been around for a decade and is part of Toastmasters International, which helps build confidence and public speaking skills.

BUILD-A-BOOK

Andrea Susan Glass, an Oceanside-based bestselling author and UCSD instructor, has released her third book, “Build-A-Book Blueprint: Construct Your Nonfiction Book from Foundation to Finished Book.” She is the owner of Writers­Way and has helped more than 100 authors write and publish their books with her book coaching, copy editing, and ghostwriting services. She also teaches writing workshops online and at Front Porch Gallery in Carlsbad. Her books are available on Amazon.

SUPERBIKE

Superbike, a global technology and mobility company, recently launched the world’s lightest e-bike platform. Starting at 18.7 pounds, the Superbike is lighter than most backpacks and can be carried with one hand upstairs, across campuses, onto trains and more. Traditional e-bikes weigh between 40 and 80 pounds. The final assembly of Superbikes is completed in San Diego. Currently, the bikes can be seen at Westfield UTC in La Jolla in the center court near Uniqlo.

LUNA GRILL

Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen has partnered with Dietitian Live to provide all Club Luna Rewards members access to personalized, one-on-one nutrition guidance from registered dietitians. The one-of-a-kind collaboration provides virtual sessions with licensed dietitians, live question-and-answer events, nutritional information, menu recommendations and ongoing education. After the initial free visit, additional sessions maybe provided at little or no cost through health insurance.

MISSION ESCONDIDO

Carlsbad-based Capstone Advisors – a diversified real estate investment, development and advisory firm – has completed a $1 million revitalization project on Mission Escondido, a prominent retail center in the center of town at 201-205 W. Mission Avenue. The shopping center now features a contemporary design, a refreshed color palette and a standing seam metal roof. Other enhancements include drought-tolerant landscaping, updated site and tenant signage and parking lot improvements, including electric vehicle charging stations. The center currently has 14 tenants.

BUSINESS ANNIVERSARY

John Flannery of Flannery Sales Systems, a Solana Beach-based business management consultant, is celebrating 20 years of business this year.

FISH SHOP

San Diego’s Fish Shop is opening its fourth location in Oceanside at 236 S. Coast Highway in the fall. The restaurant is known for its fresh, high-quality seafood and laid-back dog- and family-friendly environment. The menu features build-your-own seafood plates, tacos, sandwiches, $1.25 Oyster Nights, Cajun shrimp boils, a rotating selection of local craft beers as well as a full bar with signature cocktails. Its other locations include Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Encinitas.