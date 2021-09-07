Who’s News: 9/10/21

BE PART OF ECOFEST

EcoFest Encinitas is looking for green businesses or organizations, including food trucks, to exhibit their products and services at the Sept. 26 fair. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park, 95 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. EcoFest is also calling for volunteers to help support the event.

POP-UP E SPORTS

Ting Internet has partnered with Generation eSports to host gaming tournaments and a pop-up in Solana Beach free for anyone ages 13+. It’s a month long tournament, but the pop-up is one day, Sept. 11, at the Boys and Girls Club in Solana Beach. Rocket League – the rocket-powered vehicular soccer game by Psyonix – will be the first game in a lineup to be offered through 2021 and 2022. Along with virtual tournaments, Ting Internet will be hosting several in-person events as well, with the first Sept. 11 at the Solana Beach Boys and Girls Club. Registration is now open. Visit tinginternet.com/rocketleague for more information.

EASY TICKETS AT CSUSM

The Cal State San Marcos Department of Athletics has announced its partnership with HomeTown Ticketing to offer digital ticketing for CSUSM home athletic events. This will allow fans to secure tickets ahead of the game by purchasing online at CSUSMCougars.com/tickets.

KOOK RUN SPONSOR

The Kook Run has announced and welcome Bubs Naturals as its title sponsor to the 2022 Kook Run. Bubs Naturals, a locally owned and operated Encinitas-based company, uses sustainably sourced ingredients with controlled consistency where their products, including collagen and MCT oil powder, are rooted.

NO MORE OVERDUE FEES

As of Sept. 1, 2021, Escondido Public Library is no longer charging daily fees for late items. All items will check out for 21 days, with up to three automated renewals as long as no one is waiting for the item. While patrons will no longer be charged daily overdue fees, they are still responsible for paying for lost items. At 30 days overdue, checked out items will be marked as “lost” and the patron will be unable to check out or renew any additional physical items until they return the lost item, or pay for its replacement cost plus a $5 re-processing fee.

NCL FILLS BACKPACKS

In August, the daughters of the National Charity League, Inc., Del Sol Chapter gathered together at San Dieguito County Park, and completed an annual bonding day, which included organizing and filling more than 65 backpacks with donated school supplies for the students of King-Chavez Academy. Known as “Ticktocker Day,” this event is meant to combine fun with a philanthropic purpose, thereby bringing all of the six Ticktocker together and marking the official start to the Del Sol year.

FORUM GETS NEW OWNERS

Northwood Investors LLC, real estate investment firm, has partnered with Nuveen Real Estate, to recapitalize The Forum Carlsbad. Northwood Retail LLC, an affiliate of Northwood, will oversee the leasing, marketing, property management and redevelopment of the project.

DRAMA DEPT. CLOSES

The Village Community Presbyterian Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, has decided to disband its Drama Ministry, in part due to the effects of COVID on worship and program structure and subsequent strain on resources. For more information, call (858) 756-2441.

CSUSM HONORS

Cal State San Marcos is the co-recipient of a grant from the National Science Foundation through which it will work with an industry partner to improve outcomes for children with speech impairments. Through the one-year, $250,293 grant from Small Business Innovation Research arm of the NSF, CSUSM will collaborate with Verboso, a Chicago-based company that uses state-of-the-art technology to create therapy video games with automated feedback.

HURRICANE PETS

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is in urgent need of temporary foster homes. On Aug. 28, the Center accepted 40 orphan cats and 25 orphan dogs from Hurricane Ida. To help or for more information log on to animalcenter.org/get-involved/volunteer/foster, call (858) 756-4117, ext. 375, or visit Helen Woodward Animal Center at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.