Here’s your sneak peek for the 2026 San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR — There’s less than two weeks until the 2026 San Diego County Fair, with a 20-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds that will bring back delicious food, thrilling midway rides and games, live music and entertainment, agriculture and education events, and more.

This year’s fair begins June 10 and ends July 5, and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Along with classic fair activities, visitors can enjoy unique experiences related to this year’s theme, “Once Upon A Fair,” which celebrates the power of reading, stories, and beloved storybook characters.

This includes the 20,000-square-foot theme exhibit, in which the Fairgrounds is partnering with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s literary and artistic works as well as the overall joy of reading.

“It’s really gonna be a great exhibit for young and old alike,” Fairgrounds Chief Operating Officer Katie Mueller said.

A new book from the late author’s archives will also be debuted for the first time at the theme exhibit, Mueller said. The exhibit will also feature a Scholastic Book Fair, partnerships with the San Diego County Public Library system, and read-aloud story adventures.

Read on for important details about planning your trip to the San Diego County Fair.

Tickets

Tickets for the fair are available online at sdfair.com, and are cheaper when purchased in advance rather than on the day of. General admission starts at $17 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and at $20 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays when purchased in advance, with slightly lower prices for seniors and children ages 6 to 12.

Ticket prices start at $14 for youth ages 6 to 12 and for seniors, and entry is always free for ages five and under. Kids 12 and under enter free on Fridays only. Season passes start at $65.

The fair is also offering an opening day deal on June 10, with $5 admission for those entering before 5 p.m.

Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions are also bringing back discount admission tickets at participating stores, with savings of up to $8.50 per ticket. Discounted admission is also available for military personnel through military ticket offices, and GovX is offering special savings for eligible groups, including first responders, teachers, and government employees.

Entertainment

Visitors can check out free exhibits every day, including Farm2U, the Fairview Farm, the Garden Show, Flower Show, Design in Wood, Home Arts and Hobbies, and the livestock barns.

Students from all over San Diego County will be showing livestock such as cows, goats, sheep, chickens, and turkeys and participating in the junior livestock auction on June 27.

Timothy Hollingsworth, 8, of Boulder Oak Elementary in Alpine, will be showing several pygmy goats at the 2026 fair, and hopes to match his performance from last year, when he won two belt buckles and 45 ribbons.

“It involves where you have to work with your animals a lot. You go right in the show ring, and when you go into the show ring, you try your best to win,” Hollingsworth said. “I’m very excited.”

The 2026 fair is also adding several all-new events and entertainment to its schedule. SoCal Pro Wrestling will take over the Del Mar Arena on June 19 from noon to 8 p.m. with two rings featuring luchador and traditional pro wrestling.

A new competition is the Ag Mechanics Buildoff on June 13, a live competition where local high school students will design and build innovative projects in real time at the Del Mar Arena.

Another new event this year is the Juneteenth Festival on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., celebrating the annual holiday that marks the abolition of slavery in the United States and the achievements and contributions of Black Americans.

Many other free cultural festivals and special events will also return this year, including the Asian & Pacific Islander Festival on June 13, Native American Heritage Day on June 14, Out at the Fair on June 20, the K-Pop Festival on June 28, and the Black and Brown Festival Showcase on July 5.

Tickets are also available for live entertainment during the Toyota Summer Concert Series, with 17 musical and comedy performances on the Grandstand stage. Major acts include Chicago, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Good Charlotte, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Nelly, Demi Lovato, Marshmello, and more.

Summer Nights at The Sound will also feature seven performances at The Sound venue at the Fairgrounds.

Tickets to Grandstand shows and shows at The Sound are available online and also include same-day fair admission. Free musical will take place every day of the fair at the Chevrolet Paddock stage.

Visitors can find a daily calendar of all the events, entertainment, and activities at the fair online at sdfair.com/events.

Rides and games

The Fun Zone will feature dozens of rides offering varying levels of thrill, including two Ferris wheels, a carousel, and roller coasters, along with tons of carnival games with big prizes to win.

Ride and game credits can be purchased online with entry tickets or purchased on the day of the event at Fun Zone kiosks. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, visitors can enjoy unlimited rides with the Pepsi Pay-One-Price wristband, starting at $50 and available online.

Food and beverages

There will be over 110 food vendors at the fair, selling classic fair food as well as more adventurous creations. Forty-seven different sweet and savory dishes and beverages are semifinalists in the Fair-Tastic Foods Competition and available for purchase.

Among the semifinalist entries that visitors can try are the Blueberry Brie Smash Dog from Ricky’s California Corn Dog, the Sweet Mac n’ Heat Crunch Potato from Corn Star & The Hot Potato Club, the Churro Dog from West Coast Weenies, the Watermelon Mint Lemonade from Boba King, Ube Funnel Cake from Chicken Charlie’s, and more.

“We spend a lot of time trying to come up with really yummy creations. The Sweet Mac n’ Heat was invented by my nieces,” said Jeanette Vieira of Corn Star & The Hot Potato Club. “To be able to share this with all of our San Diegan friends and family means the world to me.”

Find a complete list of food and drink vendors at sdfair.com/businesses/food-drink.

Transportation and parking

Attendees can pay to park onsite at the Fairgrounds, shuttle in from nearby free parking areas, or take public transit such as the Fair Tripper.

General parking at the Fairgrounds main lot starts at $20 per vehicle. Visitors can also park at the Del Mar Horsepark for $15 or at Crest Canyon Academy at no cost, with a free shuttle providing transportation from both locations to the Fairgrounds.

The Fair Tripper option includes a round-trip ride via the NCTD Coaster, Sprinter, MTS Trolley, or bus to the Solana Beach station, plus a one-day fair entry for as low as $20 for adults.

A free shuttle runs between the Solana Beach station and the Fairgrounds every 30 minutes. Riders can also take the Breeze Bus Route 308 to Via de la Valle and Valley Avenue, and then walk approximately half a mile to the main fair entrance.

The Fair Tripper will offer reduced fares on the Juneteenth holiday on June 19 to reduce fare traffic. For more information, visit gonctd.com.