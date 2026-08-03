Who’s News: 8/7/26

CONSTITUENT OF THE MONTH

U.S. Rep Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) named Encinitas resident Michaelle Jinnette as his constituent of the month for July. Jinnette founded the Cure KCNH1 Foundation after her son Tristan received an ultra-rare genetic diagnosis at 15 months old. The patient-led nonprofit funds research that could one day yield treatments and a cure.

CITIZENS OF THE YEAR

Carlsbad residents Rosemary Eshelman and Karen Pearson were recently honored as Carlsbad Citizens of the Year for their extraordinary commitment to community service. The program is more than 50 years old and recognizes community members who have given their time and energy to the improvement, beautification and betterment of the city.

Eshelman was recognized for her years working for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, during which she helped coordinate the city’s first Easter egg hunt, the opening of the Carlsbad Senior Center and Monroe Street Pool. She was also a volunteer coordinator of Youth Enrichment services for 25 years, and later became the health and wellness coordinator for Carlsbad Unified School District.

Pearson was recognized for her volunteerism with the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, later serving as its director of community relations. She also served as director of business relations for the San Diego North Economic Development Council, a volunteer with TrueCare, the Carlsbad Charitable Foundation, Solutions for Change and the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective schools: Anthony Lloyd of Oceanside at Stanislaus State; Evelyn Nedelciuc of Escondido and Levi Katriel and Naomika Raveendran of Del Mar at Washington University in St. Louis; Abby Doan and Ian Palmroos of San Diego at Augustana College in Illinois; Brandon Adam Benkler-Iglewicz of Del Mar and William Terrence Yingling McCormick of Carlsbad at Furman University in South Carolina; and Yasmina Torres of San Marcos, Isaac Grassi, Serena Herold and Devon Owen of Encinitas, and Lucie Babcock, Karen Bei, Bryan Korn, Ivan Li, Reese Reckles, Maddie Richard, Ellie Wetzel and Alina Xie of San Diego at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

CARLSBAD AUTHOR

Carlsbad author Elena Grace Onstad recently released her new memoir, “Adventures with God: How He Pursued Me When I Ran.” The book follows her personal journey in her faith of God while feeling unworthy due to past mistakes. She is an award-winning nonfiction writer and recipient of the 2025 Goldie Award for Memoir. She lives in Carlsbad with her two cats and attends Grace Church in Oceanside. Her memoir is available on Amazon.

WELLNESS EXPO

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is accepting exhibitor applications for its Wellness for Every Body ~ Healthy Living Expo on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. The free event is designed to help people of all ages learn how to live their healthiest lives. The Chamber is seeking local wellness brands, practitioners, healthcare providers, fitness studios, nutrition experts and businesses to showcase their products, services and expertise.

REFRIGERATED TRUCK

A grant from the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, along with help from the San Diego Food System Alliance, funded a new refrigerated truck for Heal the Earth, a social enterprise nonprofit with a mission to launch, support and grow food-related businesses in communities that have historically lacked such assets. The truck will help Heal the Earth carry out its work at the AgX Regional Innovation Hub in Escondido to help the Foodshed Small Farm Collaborative.