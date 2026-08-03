Commentary: When euphemisms obscure reality

Euphemisms can obscure serious harms. Two examples that jump out at me lately are “fraudsters” and “prediction markets.”

“Fraudsters.” It’s a cute nickname. It sounds like the kids around Halloween who ding-dong-dash the old folks or knock over trash cans. Oh, those little “pranksters.” And so we just nod, knowing we did foolish, harmless things in our youth as well. But as the news media is applying the term “fraudsters,” they are really hiding the truth.

These are not cute, cuddly pranksters. These are criminals.

Commercial- and industrial-scale professional criminal organizations are ripping off our government programs — the very programs we as a caring nation have set up to assist those who truly have needs. But these criminals — and yes, I’m talking about the folks in Minnesota, Texas, Florida, California and elsewhere — have instead professionalized defrauding our system.

As a result, our federal dollars, instead of helping needy Americans, end up funding lavish lifestyles as well as foreign players. Tax dollars, and these days, more correctly called borrowed federal dollars, are going to groups that sometimes end up sending money to foreign governments that may not be friendly toward America. Isn’t that swell?

The casual branding of organized criminal fraud as “fraudsters” is just the type of euphemism that can lead the public to mentally downplay its seriousness. Targeting Medicare, Medi-Cal, hospice and other welfare programs is despicable and should be described as such.

“Prediction markets.” Another term that softens reality, much like calling a career arsonist a “fire enthusiast.” This linguistic sleight-of-hand diminishes accountability and reality.

What are “prediction markets”? You hear it in the news as though it’s a stock market report or the traffic and weather. It’s not. It’s another euphemism designed to get us to take our eye off the ball.

It’s really online gambling.

This needs to be called out for what it is. It’s betting, not “predictions.” Nostradamus didn’t take odds and make bets with people; he made actual “predictions.” Someone putting $100 on whether Iran will shoot more than 50 missiles into Israel by a certain date, or the number of times President Trump will use the word “greatest” in a speech, or whether ASU will lose to U of A in football, isn’t “predicting”; they’re just making a bet, and that’s just gambling.

Furthermore, it’s unregulated, sometimes rigged betting, and it’s doing a lot of damage to our young people.

In 2018, the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on betting via mobile apps, and according to The Wall Street Journal as well as other sources, the rapid play, integration with sports and entertainment, easy access, low initial buy-in and constant engagement have led to this becoming a serious problem among many in the Gen Z cohort, in particular young men ages 18-34.

Truth in reporting would be healthy for our society here. When you hear “prediction market,” think “unregulated online gambling,” which is a more honest description.

But on a more hopeful and happy note, on a recent outing, I had a conversation with an out-of-towner from Arizona who had recently discovered our American Legion.

“You don’t even need to be a veteran to go there, and the food and drinks are excellent!” he informed me.

I just smiled.

Yup, Encinitas has American Legion Post 416, established in 1932. It makes me proud that our town has had the good fortune to support such an establishment for so long, and it’s continually improving.

In the interest of full disclosure, I am a member of the post and of its motorcycle Riders Group.

While the American Legion focuses on advocacy for veterans, national security and youth mentorship, it also has nightly music and entertainment, including on the third Wednesday of each month, when it hosts arguably the best free comedy show in North County. Headliners and touring professional comedians, often coming from Los Angeles, perform there. It’s open to the public; there’s no cover charge, and no membership is required.

It’s an easy night out, as the show starts early, at 7:30 p.m., and ends around 8:45 p.m. There are no reservations, so it’s recommended to come early and grab a seat, along with a bite and a drink.

It’s nestled right off the downtown strip at 210 W. F Street in Encinitas.

Have a happy summer.

Jerome Stocks is a former Encinitas mayor and councilman. Read more of his commentaries here.