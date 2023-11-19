Who’s News: 11/24/23

NEW PRINCIPAL

Adam Bishop has been named the interim principal of Carmel Valley Middle School for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

TOP CONSTITUENT

Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) recognized Oceanside resident Dr. Jack Morgan as his November Constituent of the Month. Morgan is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

INNOVATION AWARD

Rep. Scott Peters (D-La Jolla) received the 2023 MITA Innovation Award from the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance. The award recognizes members of Congress who have demonstrated “outstanding and ongoing efforts to promote innovation within the medical technology industry.”

QUALITY CARE

Vista Community Clinic recently received several awards, including the prestigious Gold Health Center Quality Leader badge form the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and six Blue Shield Promise Leading the Way awards for quality health care.

NEW BOOK

Encinitas children’s book author Kathleen Kastner is set to release the second book in her “Karma Cats” picture book series, “Karma Cats to the Farm,” on Dec. 2.

HONOR ROLL

All four of San Dieguito Union High School District high schools that offer advanced placement (AP) courses were recognized from the College Board as AP School Honor Roll 2022-2023 recipients. Canyon Crest Academy received a platinum distinction, La Costa Canyon and Torrey Pines High Schools received gold, and San Dieguito High School Academy received silver.

BRAIN BALANCE

Cereset, an innovative brain balancing center, has recently opened its doors in Encinitas. Cereset’s patented Brain-Echo technology allows the brain to “see” and correct itself when it is stuck or unbalanced. Email [email protected] or call (760) 642-5884 to learn more.