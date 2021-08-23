Who’s News: 8/27/21

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE HELPS

On Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito will team up with six other Assistance League Chapters to provide new clothing and other items to assist military families. This will be the 17th consecutive year of the program called Operation School Bell. ALRSD will provide hooded sweatshirts. Other chapters will provide jeans, T-shirts, hygiene kits, shoes, socks and underwear, as well as gift cards. The event is expected to serve 500 military children.

SENIOR LIVING JOB FAIR

Silvergate Rancho Bernardo is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at 16061 Avenida Venusto, Rancho Bernardo. The facility is seeking Senior Living Professionals including licensed nurses, medical technicians, caregivers, restaurant wait staff, cooks and dishwashers, culinary staff, housekeeping and maintenance. Call (858) 451-1100 or visit Silvergaterr.com/careers/ for more details. Please wear a mask and check in with Community Concierge upon arrival.

CONGRATULATIONS, GRAD

Brian Gumport of Rancho Santa Fe graduated from Hofstra University in May 2021, earning a Master of Science in Education in Special Education: International Perspectives.

DEAN’S LIST

Siera Gants of San Diego has been named to the University of Utah’s summer 2021 dean’s list. Gants’ major is listed as Nursing BSN.

NOW OPEN

Baked Bear celebrated the opening of an Encinitas branch on Aug. 20 at 587 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite B. Encinitas Chamber of Commerce also announced opening of Hamburger Hut at 190 N. Coast Highway, Encinitas. The hut is open every Wednesday to Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. (with hours to expand as positions are filled).

SMALL BUSINESS OF YEAR

State Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) has honored The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside as the 2021 Small Business of the Year for the 36th Senate District. Sen. Bates recognized owners Charlie Anderson (father) and Sage Anderson (son).

BREATHE DEGREES OPENS

Plaza Paseo Real, at 6941- 6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, announced the addition of Breathe Degrees, a wellness experience fusing music and science to achieve mind and body benefits. Breathe Degrees offers classes inspired by music, lighting and design, led by instructors trained in the art of breathing exercises, yoga and contrast therapy. The new 2,846-square-foot studio is open now.

HARGREAVES PROMOTED

The Salk Institute has promoted Carmel Valley resident Diana Hargreaves to the rank of associate professor for her notable contributions in epigenetic regulation, which make specific regions of our DNA accessible to the machinery of cells.

HOMETOWN HAPPY HOUR

20|Twenty, at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, is bringing back its Happy Hour program Tuesdays through Fridays 4:30 to 6 p.m. with $10 off cheese & charcuterie and $2 off wells, signature cocktails, and wines by the glass.

WATER GROUP GETS GRANT

The North San Diego Water Reuse Coalition, a group of nine water and wastewater agencies in San Diego County, has been awarded a $6.1 million grant from the United States Bureau of Reclamation’s Title XVI program for the coalition’s Regional Recycled Water Program: 2020 Project. The coalition is working beyond jurisdictional boundaries to maximize recycled water use and reduce demand for imported water.

BREASTFEEDING MONTH

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Proclaim August as San Diego County Breastfeeding Month. National Breastfeeding Awareness Month is observed annually to raise awareness to address barriers to human milk feeding faced by families across the United States and around the world.