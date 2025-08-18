Who’s News: 8/22/25

PROVOST’S LIST

Rebekah McCoy of Oceanside has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University in Alabama for the summer semester. The list honors full-time undergraduate students who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

DEAN’S LIST

India Torres of Del Mar and Ian Palmroos of San Diego were named to the spring dean’s list at Augustana College in Illinois. The list honors students who have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

EDUCATION PROGRAM

Hudson Taylor of Carlsbad is participating in the University of Alabama’s Cooperative Education Program during the fall semester. In the program, participating students will alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment related to their academic majors. Taylor is working for Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa, Inc.

TIGER OF THE WEEK

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Saliloimanatuosemeaoleatupu (Lilo) Scanlan of Oceanside was recognized as Tiger of the Week at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, where she serves as an Operations Support Airman at the 377th Weapons Systems Security Squadron. She was selected among more than 2,220 Airmen and federal civilian employees.

NEW GORILLA

Silverback gorilla Paul Donn has joined the troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park as its first silverback since Winston’s passing last year. Jessica, the 44-year-old female who has been living with Paul Donn, has also joined the troop. The arrival of a silverback will benefit the troop’s dynamic, and the move marks Paul Donn’s return to the troop he was raised in. Paul Donn was one of two unrelated males that Winston allowed into his troop until they neared reproductive age, a tolerance often uncharacteristic for silverbacks.

CSUSM FOUNDATION

The Cal State San Marcos Foundation Board has welcomed two directors into new leadership roles and three new directors for the new academic year. Simon Kuo, vice president of corporate quality at Viasat, is the board’s new chairperson. Kristin Crellin, senior vice president of community and membership development at SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, is the vice chair. The three new directors are Carol Lazier, Richard Armenta and Mitch Kuvinka.

NEW CHURCH ROLE

Rev. Janice Y. Cook has been officially installed as the new executive associate pastor of the Village Community Presbyterian Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Cook first joined the church in 2022 as the interim associate pastor.

ART SUPPORTERS

Oceanside Museum of Art recently announced its 2025 Evening of Distinction honorees. The Medal of Distinction honorees include Paula and Clay Alexander for financial support, and Regina Wilson for volunteerism. The Civic Leadership Award went to the City of Oceanside, the Community Partner Award to Oceanside Public Library, the Business Partner Award to Frontwave Credit Union, the Philanthropic Foundation Award to ResMed Foundation, the Arts and Cultural Leadership Award to The Art of Autism, and the Corporate Partnership Award to Genentech.

CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, a local non-profit, has opened its Climate Solutions Hub to empower individuals with the knowledge to lead low-waste lifestyles in a way that is both achievable and sustainable. The hub is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. at 137 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.