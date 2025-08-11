Who’s News: 8/15/25

COLLEGE GRADUATE

L.J. Turner of Oceanside graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from St. Olaf College in Minnesota.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students were named to the spring dean’s list at Biola University: Luke Caruso, Timothy Fandey, Joseph Mineiro and Becca Petty of Carlsbad; George Horton and Isabelle Smith of Encinitas; Heather Rothwell, Levi Sierra and Elijah Smith of Oceanside; Aiden Falk, Riley Hensley, Kylie Kim, Adrian Rong and James Wise of San Diego; and Chad Boozer, Jordan Chan, Abigail Larson, Alexis Reyes and Kyle Rogers of San Marcos.

HONORS LIST

Brandon Pho of San Diego made the spring honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in New Jersey.

FINANCIAL REPORTING

The Vista Irrigation District presented the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024. The certificate is the only national award for public sector financial reporting. This marks the 18th year in the row the district has received the recognition.

GREENWAY LANDSCAPE

Greenway Landscape Design and Build, a family-owned residential landscaping company based in North County, has been named a finalist for the 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest. This honor recognizes companies across Arizona and Southern California that demonstrate the highest standards of ethics, integrity and trust in business.